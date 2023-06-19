ScioTeq Advanced Avionics Displays selected for Airbus A330 MRTT Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft

Cutting edge PU-5200 Display Computer, RDU-3068 Display and MOSArt® Open Platform Software to be integrated into the A330 MRTT Aircraft





KORTRIJK, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScioTeq, a leading provider of mission-critical avionics visualization and computing solutions, has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space for its cutting-edge certified display computer PU-5200, avionics video touchscreen displays RDU-3068 and the MOSArt® Platform software, for the new generation Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft. The new Open Architecture Display Computer and Displays will be replacing ScioTeq’s previous generation computers and displays on the aircraft.

The Airbus A330 MRTT is a versatile military aircraft used for aerial refueling, transport, and medical evacuation missions. It is a highly capable aircraft that requires advanced technology to fulfill its missions. The display computer and displays offered by ScioTeq provide the necessary performance, reliability, and flexibility to support these demanding operations.

The PU-5200 display computer and the RDU-3068 displays are used for one of the most difficult operations of the Airbus A330 MRTT, the air-to-air refueling mission.

“We are excited to offer our display computer and displays, as well as our MOSArt® Framework software, to support the Airbus A330 MRTT program,” said Kristof Vierin, VP Avionics Sales & Marketing at ScioTeq. “Our technology provides critical support to military operations, and we are proud to partner with Airbus to bring this advanced capability to the MRTT.”

ScioTeq’s next-gen display computer utilizes the latest generation of ARM-core based processors, providing powerful multi core computing and rendering capabilities for complex operations. The computer is designed to meet the stringent requirements of military operations, including shock and vibration resistance, high reliability, and low power consumption. Additionally, ScioTeq’s state-of-the-art video displays provide clear and precise visual information to support mission-critical tasks. The displays are enhanced with an extra polarizer and are compatible with 3D glasses used by the refueling boom operators.

“We are delighted to partner with ScioTeq for this project. Their commitment to excellence and track record of delivering high-quality products aligns perfectly with our vision and goals,” said Gonzalo Monte, Head of Mission Systems, Training and Simulation Procurement. “This collaboration represents a significant step towards enhancing our mission suites and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

In addition to the display computer and displays, ScioTeq is providing its DAL-A certified MOSArt® platform software. The MOSArt® platform is designed to ease porting and integration of applications by Avionics System Integrators, allowing them to fully control their own IP without external dependencies.

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 35+ years’ experience designing, engineering and manufacturing high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical computing & visualization solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics and Defense & Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and four additional locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in advanced computing & visualization solutions. ScioTeq products are used in the air, on the ground and at sea, delivering mission-critical information to operators on some of the most advanced platforms on the planet and in some of the most challenging environments.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space sectors. Airbus is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale. With around 130,000 employees and as the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader, Airbus is at the forefront of the aviation industry.

