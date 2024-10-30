SCIEX to Localize the 6500+ systems in China, starting this December 2024

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#massspec—SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces the localization of the SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ system and the QTRAP 6500+ system in China. This announcement marks another milestone in the SCIEX localization initiative following the SCIEX Triple Quad 4500 system, QTRAP 4500 system and SCIEX 5500+ system in Suzhou, China in 2023. Both 6500+ systems will be available in December of 2024.





The 6500+ systems are the workhorses of the SCIEX nominal mass product line, providing exceptional sensitivity over a broad scope of molecule types in challenging matrices. It is designed for the most challenging assays with robustness you can rely on day after day. Features include fast polarity switching and MRM speeds that allow flexible chromatography and increased throughput. Whether harnessing Quadrupole Ion Trap or QTRAP capability, enhanced scan functions deliver new and exciting discoveries for the identification, characterization and quantification of samples.

“In response to increased customer demand, we are excited to make this decision which strengthens the SCIEX commitment to our customers and recognizes the team in China,” said Tony Cai, Vice President & General Manager of SCIEX China.

Learn more about the SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ system by visiting here.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years. ​

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. ​Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.​

For more information, visit sciex.com. ​

​SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher. ​

Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

