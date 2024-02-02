SCIEX Expands High-Throughput Screening Solutions with Echo® MS+ system

The Echo® MS+ system unlocks enhanced high-throughput screening capability by bringing acoustic ejection mass spectrometry (AEMS) approaches to the SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 system.









FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the Echo® MS+ system at SLAS 2024. The system couples proprietary Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology and Open Port Interface (OPI) sampling with the capabilities of either the SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 or Triple Quad 6500+ system to deliver precise qualitative and quantitative results, through an expanded panel of robust high-throughput screening workflows.

The system addresses key challenges in high-throughput screening applications for drug discovery without the need for extensive method development. This is achieved through the introduction of new, flexible workflows for small and large molecules that leverage the capabilities of high-resolution mass spectrometry for improved selectivity and sensitivity compared to other analytical tools. Through a combination of high speed of analysis, high data quality and minimal sample and reagent consumption, the system has the potential to reduce the time, cost and risk in making critical decisions during the early phases of the drug development pipeline. With this expanded capability, researchers in drug discovery will have the ability to make faster and more confident decisions in hit identification and iterative lead optimization. This will help speed up the process of drug discovery and reduce the potential for false positive or false negative results.

“Building on the speed and fidelity of results that this technology can deliver by integrating it with high resolution mass spectrometry is going to enable us to develop new and novel workflows across a range of molecule types for high-throughput screening applications,” said Jose Castro-Perez, vice president of product management at SCIEX. “Moving forward we intend to develop further new and novel workflows for the Echo® MS+ system in collaboration with customers at our global Echo® MS Center of Excellence. The goal is to address key unmet analytical needs with this disruptive technology.”

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantitation of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

