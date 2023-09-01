Scientific and technological innovation shines at IFA Berlin

The Global Product Technical Innovation Award winners unveiled

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsiaDigitalGroup–The highly-anticipated Global Product Technical Innovation Award 2023, hosted by Europe Digital Group and Asia Digital Group and supported by IFA Management GmbH, was held on the sidelines of IFA Consumer Electronics Fair, one of the world’s most influential exhibitions in the field of consumer electronics taking place in Berlin, Germany from September 1 to 5, 2023. It is one of the most professional international exchange, display and cooperation platforms at the IFA, providing a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the global consumer electronics sector in the current year.





Contend for the annual award with innovation

The Global Product Technical Innovation Award 2023 held during this IFA includes technology gold award and brand award. World-renowned brands including Bosch, Midea, LG, TCL, Panasonic, Samsung, BOE, LIEBHERR, KONKA etc., win a number of technology gold awards and brand awards. It is a high-profile event at the IFA, and senior leaders from the Organizing Committee of the Global Product Technical Innovation Award present awards to the winners.

According to Zhu Dongfang, president of Asia Digital Group, the list released this year shows that Chinese enterprises demonstrate the innovations of “China’s intelligent manufacturing” in the world with their excellent products and “hard & core technology”. Midea Air Virtuoso and Midea PortaSplit were granted Healthy Air Quality Solution Technology Innovation Gold Award and Room Comfort Technology Innovation Gold Award, respectively. TCL was honored Smart Technology Brand Award, and TCL FreshIN Series was granted Smart Air Purification Technology Gold Award. BOE ADS Pro – UB Cell was granted Innovative Display Application Technology Gold Award. KONKA R7 Series was granted Home Audio-Visual Experience Gold Award.

Judging from the IFA and the Global Product Technical Innovation Award winners, technological innovation focusing on user needs has become the consensus for brands around the world. Consumer electronics enterprises will continue to focus on production capacity, products, etc. through technological innovation and the main strategy of product globalization.

The Global Product Technical Innovation Award will keep following the trend of technologies, products and brands in the field of consumer electronics, and seek and recommend role models of the year, hoping to promote the development of the consumer electronics industry through role models.

Contacts

kathy_zhang@asiadg.com