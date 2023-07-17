Science Exchange Hires Veteran Enterprise Technology Leader Ander Tallett as Chief Strategy Officer

Tallett’s expertise in life sciences procurement and operations strengthens Science Exchange’s commitment to modernizing purchasing and supplier collaboration

As CSO, Tallett will lead corporate and product strategy, opening an exciting chapter for Science Exchange. He will play a pivotal role in propelling Science Exchange’s evolution to a robust purchasing and supplier orchestration platform, fully automating the entire intake-to-pay process for life sciences organizations.

Tallett brings extensive experience in the digital transformation of finance, procurement, and operations within life sciences companies, serving in executive roles at Moderna during the company’s rapid growth. He led teams to tackle complex problems, fix operational inefficiencies, and implement organizational change with enterprise resource management (ERP), procure-to-pay (P2P), and electronic lab notebook (ELN) systems.

In 2020, he founded and led DigitalRadius, a consulting and system implementation company for prominent biotech organizations such as Resilience and Gingko Bioworks.

“Ander’s background is a unique mix of entrepreneurial grit and a sophisticated ability to analyze intricate processes and employ technology to streamline them efficiently,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., Science Exchange CEO and Co-Founder. “Coupled with strong company growth, his arrival marks a monumental moment for Science Exchange as we boldly venture into a new era of product innovation and exciting new releases coming later this year.”

Tallett’s enterprise systems and digital transformation expertise will further propel Science Exchange’s corporate and product roadmap. Tallett said, “Joining Science Exchange at this pivotal moment is exciting. For most life sciences organizations, 2023 is about optimizing business processes and operations, aiming to achieve more with less. Science Exchange stands uniquely prepared with its technology to profoundly simplify and automate critical functions such as purchasing, supplier management, and payment processing.”

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is on a mission to streamline and modernize how R&D organizations work with suppliers in the life sciences industry. Our platform is the first of its kind, streamlining every aspect of the procurement process, from sourcing and supplier management to payments. Our extensive network of over 4,000 suppliers ensures reliability and efficiency, while our integrations and data-sharing capabilities enable seamless collaboration. Join the world’s top life sciences companies, including Merck, AbbVie, Gilead, Astellas, and Corteva, and experience the power of Science Exchange today. Visit www.scienceexchange.com to learn more.

