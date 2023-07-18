<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Schwab Reports Second Quarter Results

di Business Wire

Total Client Assets Exceed $8 Trillion

Maintained Strong Profitability With GAAP Pre-Tax Margin of 36.3%; 42.0% Adjusted (1)

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.3 billion compared with $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.9 billion, compared with $3.2 billion for the year-earlier period.




 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

%

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

%

Financial Highlights (1)

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (in millions)

$

4,656

 

$

5,093

 

(9

)%

$

9,772

 

$

9,765

 

 

Net income (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

1,294

 

$

1,793

 

(28

)%

$

2,897

 

$

3,195

 

(9

)%

Adjusted (1)

$

1,494

 

$

1,981

 

(25

)%

$

3,274

 

$

3,572

 

(8

)%

Diluted earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

.64

 

$

.87

 

(26

)%

$

1.48

 

$

1.54

 

(4

)%

Adjusted (1)

$

.75

 

$

.97

 

(23

)%

$

1.68

 

$

1.74

 

(3

)%

Pre-tax profit margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

36.3

%

 

44.6

%

 

 

38.9

%

 

42.1

%

 

Adjusted (1)

 

42.0

%

 

49.5

%

 

 

44.0

%

 

47.2

%

 

Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized)

 

17

%

 

19

%

 

 

20

%

 

15

%

 

Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1)

 

62

%

 

45

%

 

 

71

%

 

32

%

 
Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

(1)

 

Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.
 

Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger noted, “Schwab’s modern approach to wealth management continues to resonate with investors, helping to sustain our strong client momentum. During the second quarter, we gathered $52 billion in core net new assets – bringing year-to-date asset gathering to over $180 billion and keeping us squarely within our long-term organic growth range of 5% – 7%. While we observed signs of typical tax seasonality, as well as softer investor sentiment at the beginning of the quarter, we still attracted nearly 1 million new brokerage accounts and finished the period serving $8.02 trillion in total client assets across 34 million accounts.”

“Against an improving, yet still somewhat unsettled backdrop, clients increased their utilization of help and advice at Schwab during the quarter, reflecting investors’ continued trust in us to support them on their journey towards a better financial future,” continued Mr. Bettinger. “Year-to-date net flows into our retail Managed Investing solutions were up 35%, and when including relationships with Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), approximately half of the firm’s client assets are now receiving some form of ongoing advisory service. More importantly, even with the still shifting environment, satisfaction within these areas remains strong as Client Promoter Scores for both Schwab Wealth Advisory™ and our RIAs have been near recent highs.”

Mr. Bettinger added, “Further advancing our three strategic initiatives of scale and efficiency, win-win monetization, and segmentation helps reinforce our advantages within the marketplace. In late May, we completed the conversion of over 5 million Ameritrade accounts to the combined platform. Successfully transitioning what is believed to be the largest number of client accounts in the history of the industry over a single weekend is a testament to the team’s diligent preparation and the tireless work of our dedicated employees. With approximately 30% of client accounts converted thus far, we are on-track to move nearly all of the remaining Ameritrade clients over before year-end – with the final transition group scheduled for the first half of 2024. During the quarter, we also took steps to supplement our asset management and personalized investing products by announcing a new proprietary high-yield bond exchange-traded fund and rolling-out enhancements to Schwab Personalized Indexing™ (SPI). The new features included a digital onboarding experience, expanded customization capabilities, and dynamic reporting tools for RIAs utilizing SPI. Most recently, we announced the launch of branded and differentiated experiences for our High Net Worth and Ultra-High Net Worth clients. While the go-forward service model is built upon the foundation of our firm-wide ‘no trade-offs’ approach, it includes many new benefits aimed at meeting the specific needs of these investors – including an integrated experience that offers specialized support and dedicated relationships across wealth management and banking.”

Mr. Bettinger finished, “Schwab continues to operate from a position of strength, as our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy and distinct competitive advantages enable us to meet the ever-evolving needs of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. In addition, our consistency of mission and long-term management orientation allows us to stay focused on pursuing the tremendous growth opportunities still in front of us.”

CFO Peter Crawford stated, “While navigating significant near-term headwinds, we generated second quarter revenues of $4.7 billion, down 9% on a year-over-year basis. This top-line result was driven primarily by a temporary increase in the utilization of supplemental funding to facilitate client cash allocation decisions during the current rising rate cycle. Net interest revenue declined 10% from the prior year to $2.3 billion as the incorporation of higher cost liabilities brought our net interest margin down by 32 basis points sequentially to 1.87%. While anticipated client cash realignment, along with net equity buying during June, pushed cash levels lower, we observed a continued and substantial deceleration in the daily pace of cash outflows versus prior months. The continuation of this trend through the end of the quarter further strengthens our conviction that this realignment activity will inflect before the end of 2023, unlocking growth in client cash held on the balance sheet.”

“Managing expenses in a manner that allows us to balance appropriate investment to support long-term growth while generating near-term returns has been a core tenet of Schwab’s business model since its inception over 50 years ago,” Mr. Crawford added. “GAAP expenses for the quarter grew 5% year-over-year to $3.0 billion – including $130 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $134 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) equaled $2.7 billion, also up 5% versus the prior year. Our commitment to expense discipline yielded a pre-tax margin of 36.3%, or 42.0% adjusted (1), as we continued to produce profitability levels beyond those observed at nearly all publicly-traded wealth management firms.”

Mr. Crawford concluded, “Effective balance sheet management remains central to our strategy as we seek to optimize capital and liquidity levels to sustain ongoing business momentum. In May, we issued $2.5 billion in long-term debt which provided incremental liquidity to support growth and helped us further bolster our capital ratios at the banks. Concurrently, driven by a combination of healthy profitability and a smaller balance sheet, our consolidated Tier 1 Leverage Ratio moved higher to 7.5%. While recent results have been negatively influenced by a number of temporary factors, we remain extremely well-positioned heading into the years to come. As we look forward, our confidence in the future is based on the resiliency of Schwab’s core earnings power as demonstrated by our diversified model’s ability to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders – clients, employees, and owners – over the past five decades.”

(1)

Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.
 

Commentary from the CFO

Periodically, our Chief Financial Officer provides insight and commentary regarding Schwab’s financial picture at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary. The most recent commentary, which provides perspective on the recent client cash realignment trends and second quarter revenue expectations, was posted on June 14, 2023.

Summer Business Update

The company will host its Summer Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET. Registration for this Update webcast is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company’s momentum; client asset growth; strategy and approach; competitive advantages; Ameritrade client transition; positioning; opportunities; success with clients; client cash realignment activity and trends; growth of client cash on the balance sheet; expense discipline; balancing investment to support long-term growth with generating near-term returns; profitability; balance sheet management; capital and liquidity; earnings power; and stakeholder value. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; successfully implement integration strategies and plans; monetize client assets; and manage expenses. Other important factors include client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services; general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash allocation decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; the level and mix of client trading activity; market volatility; securities lending; margin loan balances; capital and liquidity needs and management; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; new or changed legislation, regulation or regulatory expectations; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.4 million active brokerage accounts, 2.4 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.8 million banking accounts, and $8.02 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

 

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

Interest revenue

$

4,104

 

$

2,710

 

$

8,120

 

$

5,029

 

Interest expense

 

(1,814

)

 

(166

)

 

(3,060

)

 

(302

)

Net interest revenue

 

2,290

 

 

2,544

 

 

5,060

 

 

4,727

 

Asset management and administration fees (1)

 

1,173

 

 

1,052

 

 

2,291

 

 

2,120

 

Trading revenue

 

803

 

 

885

 

 

1,695

 

 

1,848

 

Bank deposit account fees

 

175

 

 

352

 

 

326

 

 

646

 

Other

 

215

 

 

260

 

 

400

 

 

424

 

Total net revenues

 

4,656

 

 

5,093

 

 

9,772

 

 

9,765

 

Expenses Excluding Interest

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

1,498

 

 

1,426

 

 

3,136

 

 

2,972

 

Professional services

 

272

 

 

258

 

 

530

 

 

502

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

319

 

 

294

 

 

618

 

 

563

 

Advertising and market development

 

103

 

 

105

 

 

191

 

 

207

 

Communications

 

188

 

 

169

 

 

334

 

 

313

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

191

 

 

159

 

 

368

 

 

309

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

134

 

 

154

 

 

269

 

 

308

 

Regulatory fees and assessments

 

80

 

 

67

 

 

163

 

 

135

 

Other

 

180

 

 

187

 

 

362

 

 

343

 

Total expenses excluding interest

 

2,965

 

 

2,819

 

 

5,971

 

 

5,652

 

Income before taxes on income

 

1,691

 

 

2,274

 

 

3,801

 

 

4,113

 

Taxes on income

 

397

 

 

481

 

 

904

 

 

918

 

Net Income

 

1,294

 

 

1,793

 

 

2,897

 

 

3,195

 

Preferred stock dividends and other

 

121

 

 

141

 

 

191

 

 

265

 

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

1,173

 

$

1,652

 

$

2,706

 

$

2,930

 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,820

 

 

1,896

 

 

1,827

 

 

1,895

 

Diluted

 

1,825

 

 

1,904

 

 

1,834

 

 

1,905

 

Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (2):

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

.64

 

$

.87

 

$

1.48

 

$

1.55

 

Diluted

$

.64

 

$

.87

 

$

1.48

 

$

1.54

 

(1)

No fee waivers were recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Includes fee waivers of $3 million and $57 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2)

The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.
 

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Financial and Operating Highlights

(Unaudited)
 

 

Q2-23 % change

 

2023

 

2022

 

vs.

 

vs.

 

Second

 

First

 

Fourth

 

Third

 

Second

(In millions, except per share amounts and as noted)

Q2-22

 

Q1-23

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest revenue

(10

)%

(17

)%

$

2,290

 

$

2,770

 

$

3,029

 

$

2,926

 

$

2,544

 

Asset management and administration fees

12

%

5

%

 

1,173

 

 

1,118

 

 

1,049

 

 

1,047

 

 

1,052

 

Trading revenue

(9

)%

(10

)%

 

803

 

 

892

 

 

895

 

 

930

 

 

885

 

Bank deposit account fees

(50

)%

16

%

 

175

 

 

151

 

 

350

 

 

413

 

 

352

 

Other

(17

)%

16

%

 

215

 

 

185

 

 

174

 

 

184

 

 

260

 

Total net revenues

(9

)%

(9

)%

 

4,656

 

 

5,116

 

 

5,497

 

 

5,500

 

 

5,093

 

Expenses Excluding Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

5

%

(9

)%

 

1,498

 

 

1,638

 

 

1,488

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,426

 

Professional services

5

%

5

%

 

272

 

 

258

 

 

266

 

 

264

 

 

258

 

Occupancy and equipment

9

%

7

%

 

319

 

 

299

 

 

320

 

 

292

 

 

294

 

Advertising and market development

(2

)%

17

%

 

103

 

 

88

 

 

123

 

 

89

 

 

105

 

Communications

11

%

29

%

 

188

 

 

146

 

 

144

 

 

131

 

 

169

 

Depreciation and amortization

20

%

8

%

 

191

 

 

177

 

 

176

 

 

167

 

 

159

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(13

)%

(1

)%

 

134

 

 

135

 

 

136

 

 

152

 

 

154

 

Regulatory fees and assessments

19

%

(4

)%

 

80

 

 

83

 

 

62

 

 

65

 

 

67

 

Other

(4

)%

(1

)%

 

180

 

 

182

 

 

184

 

 

187

 

 

187

 

Total expenses excluding interest

5

%

(1

)%

 

2,965

 

 

3,006

 

 

2,899

 

 

2,823

 

 

2,819

 

Income before taxes on income

(26

)%

(20

)%

 

1,691

 

 

2,110

 

 

2,598

 

 

2,677

 

 

2,274

 

Taxes on income

(17

)%

(22

)%

 

397

 

 

507

 

 

630

 

 

657

 

 

481

 

Net Income

(28

)%

(19

)%

 

1,294

 

 

1,603

 

 

1,968

 

 

2,020

 

 

1,793

 

Preferred stock dividends and other

(14

)%

73

%

 

121

 

 

70

 

 

147

 

 

136

 

 

141

 

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

(29

)%

(23

)%

$

1,173

 

$

1,533

 

$

1,821

 

$

1,884

 

$

1,652

 

Earnings per common share (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(26

)%

(24

)%

$

.64

 

$

.84

 

$

.98

 

$

1.00

 

$

.87

 

Diluted

(26

)%

(23

)%

$

.64

 

$

.83

 

$

.97

 

$

.99

 

$

.87

 

Dividends declared per common share

25

%

 

$

.25

 

$

.25

 

$

.22

 

$

.22

 

$

.20

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(4

)%

(1

)%

 

1,820

 

 

1,834

 

 

1,864

 

 

1,887

 

 

1,896

 

Diluted

(4

)%

(1

)%

 

1,825

 

 

1,842

 

 

1,873

 

 

1,895

 

 

1,904

 

Performance Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax profit margin

 

 

 

36.3

%

 

41.2

%

 

47.3

%

 

48.7

%

 

44.6

%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized) (2)

 

 

 

17

%

 

23

%

 

27

%

 

25

%

 

19

%

Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

(26

)%

(3

)%

$

47.7

 

$

49.2

 

$

40.2

 

$

46.5

 

$

64.6

 

Cash and investments segregated

(53

)%

(19

)%

 

25.1

 

 

31.0

 

 

43.0

 

 

44.1

 

 

53.5

 

Receivables from brokerage clients — net

(14

)%

3

%

 

65.2

 

 

63.2

 

 

66.6

 

 

73.9

 

 

76.1

 

Available for sale securities

(53

)%

(11

)%

 

125.8

 

 

141.3

 

 

147.9

 

 

236.5

 

 

265.3

 

Held to maturity securities

66

%

(2

)%

 

166.3

 

 

169.9

 

 

173.1

 

 

96.3

 

 

100.1

 

Bank loans — net

1

%

 

 

40.1

 

 

40.0

 

 

40.5

 

 

40.4

 

 

39.6

 

Total assets

(20

)%

(4

)%

 

511.5

 

 

535.6

 

 

551.8

 

 

577.6

 

 

637.6

 

Bank deposits

(31

)%

(7

)%

 

304.4

 

 

325.7

 

 

366.7

 

 

395.7

 

 

442.0

 

Payables to brokerage clients

(26

)%

(3

)%

 

84.8

 

 

87.6

 

 

97.4

 

 

110.0

 

 

114.9

 

Other short-term borrowings (3)

N/M

 

10

%

 

7.8

 

 

7.1

 

 

4.7

 

 

0.5

 

 

1.4

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings (3)

N/M

 

(10

)%

 

41.0

 

 

45.6

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

7

%

13

%

 

22.5

 

 

20.0

 

 

20.8

 

 

20.8

 

 

21.1

 

Stockholders’ equity

(17

)%

2

%

 

37.1

 

 

36.3

 

 

36.6

 

 

37.0

 

 

44.5

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands)

4

%

2

%

 

36.6

 

 

36.0

 

 

35.3

 

 

35.2

 

 

35.2

 

Capital expenditures — purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions)

(50

)%

(10

)%

$

168

 

$

187

 

$

211

 

$

193

 

$

339

 

Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized)

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.16

%

Clients’ Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)

(15

)%

(11

)%

 

5,272

 

 

5,895

 

 

5,389

 

 

5,523

 

 

6,227

 

Number of Trading Days

 

 

 

62.0

 

 

62.0

 

 

62.5

 

 

64.0

 

 

62.0

 

Revenue Per Trade (4)

7

%

1

%

$

2.46

 

$

2.44

 

$

2.66

 

$

2.63

 

$

2.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

(2)

Return on average common stockholders’ equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity.

(3)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings are presented separately from other short-term borrowings. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(4)

Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.
N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Net Interest Revenue Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Revenue/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Revenue/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Revenue/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Revenue/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

44,683

$

547

 

4.84

%

$

65,414

$

133

 

0.81

%

$

40,891

$

960

4.67

%

$

68,920

$

167

 

0.48

%

Cash and investments segregated

 

27,399

 

 

324

 

4.68

%

 

51,232

 

 

79

 

0.61

%

 

33,699

 

 

756

 

4.46

%

 

51,570

 

 

94

 

0.36

%

Receivables from brokerage clients

 

60,709

 

 

1,167

 

7.60

%

 

79,061

 

 

706

 

3.53

%

 

60,626

 

 

2,251

 

7.39

%

 

81,618

 

 

1,332

 

3.24

%

Available for sale securities (1,2)

 

145,032

 

 

791

 

2.18

%

 

287,313

 

 

1,088

 

1.51

%

 

150,382

 

 

1,616

 

2.15

%

 

285,927

 

 

2,035

 

1.42

%

Held to maturity securities

 

167,499

 

 

720

 

1.72

%

 

101,752

 

 

339

 

1.33

%

 

169,184

 

 

1,466

 

1.73

%

 

102,580

 

 

717

 

1.40

%

Bank loans

 

40,124

 

 

410

 

4.09

%

 

38,831

 

 

230

 

2.38

%

 

40,185

 

 

801

 

4.00

%

 

37,351

 

 

417

 

2.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

485,446

 

 

3,959

 

3.24

%

 

623,603

 

 

2,575

 

1.64

%

 

494,967

 

 

7,850

 

3.16

%

 

627,966

 

 

4,762

 

1.51

%

Securities lending revenue

 

 

124

 

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

 

259

 

 

Other interest revenue

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

$

485,446

 

$

4,104

 

3.36

%

$

623,603

 

$

2,710

 

1.73

%

$

494,967

 

$

8,120

 

3.27

%

$

627,966

 

$

5,029

 

1.60

%

Funding sources

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank deposits

$

312,543

 

$

863

 

1.11

%

$

449,936

 

$

28

 

0.03

%

$

327,739

 

$

1,481

 

0.91

%

$

451,306

 

$

44

 

0.02

%

Payables to brokerage clients

 

64,892

 

 

64

 

0.40

%

 

101,784

 

 

4

 

0.02

%

 

70,997

 

 

139

 

0.40

%

 

103,846

 

 

6

 

0.01

%

Other short-term borrowings (3)

 

7,622

 

 

97

 

5.08

%

 

2,587

 

 

4

 

0.69

%

 

7,272

 

 

183

 

5.06

%

 

3,646

 

 

8

 

0.46

%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings (3,4)

 

46,813

 

 

606

 

5.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,697

 

 

910

 

5.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

21,237

 

 

157

 

2.95

%

 

21,119

 

 

124

 

2.34

%

 

20,766

 

 

296

 

2.85

%

 

20,495

 

 

232

 

2.26

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

453,107

 

 

1,787

 

1.57

%

 

575,426

 

 

160

 

0.11

%

 

462,471

 

 

3,009

 

1.31

%

 

579,293

 

 

290

 

0.10

%

Non-interest-bearing funding sources

 

32,339

 

 

 

 

48,177

 

 

 

 

32,496

 

 

 

 

48,673

 

 

 

Securities lending expense

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

Other interest expense

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

Total funding sources

$

485,446

 

$

1,814

 

1.49

%

$

623,603

 

$

166

 

0.11

%

$

494,967

 

$

3,060

 

1.24

%

$

627,966

 

$

302

 

0.10

%

Net interest revenue

 

$

2,290

 

1.87

%

 

$

2,544

 

1.62

%

 

$

5,060

 

2.03

%

 

$

4,727

 

1.50

%

(1)

Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.

(2)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, amounts include the impact of derivative financial instruments and the related hedge accounting on our available for sale securities.

(3)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings are presented separately from other short-term borrowings. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(4)

Average balance and interest expense was less than $500 thousand in the prior period.
 

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Asset Management and Administration Fees Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

Average

Client

Assets

 

Revenue

 

Average

Fee

 

 

Average

Client

Assets

 

Revenue

 

Average

Fee

 

 

Average

Client

Assets

 

Revenue

 

Average

Fee

 

 

Average

Client

Assets

 

Revenue

 

Average

Fee

Schwab money market funds before fee waivers

$

375,898

 

$

252

 

0.27

%

$

146,009

 

$

106

 

0.29

%

$

346,145

 

$

465

 

0.27

%

$

145,371

 

$

208

 

0.29

%

Fee waivers

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57

)

 

Schwab money market funds

 

375,898

 

 

252

 

0.27

%

 

146,009

 

 

103

 

0.28

%

 

346,145

 

 

465

 

0.27

%

 

145,371

 

 

151

 

0.21

%

Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)

 

465,079

 

 

94

 

0.08

%

 

431,747

 

 

92

 

0.09

%

 

457,830

 

 

185

 

0.08

%

 

444,036

 

 

189

 

0.09

%

Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds

 

229,207

 

 

151

 

0.26

%

 

192,435

 

 

149

 

0.31

%

 

225,822

 

 

299

 

0.27

%

 

202,538

 

 

314

 

0.31

%

Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs

 

681,486

 

 

133

 

0.08

%

 

795,727

 

 

171

 

0.09

%

 

678,915

 

 

266

 

0.08

%

 

833,969

 

 

350

 

0.08

%

Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1)

$

1,751,670

 

 

630

 

0.14

%

$

1,565,918

 

 

515

 

0.13

%

$

1,708,712

 

 

1,215

 

0.14

%

$

1,625,914

 

 

1,004

 

0.12

%

Advice solutions (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee-based

$

455,859

 

 

464

 

0.41

%

$

440,336

 

 

461

 

0.42

%

$

449,443

 

 

917

 

0.41

%

$

454,830

 

 

957

 

0.42

%

Non-fee-based

 

95,427

 

 

 

 

 

86,684

 

 

 

 

 

94,948

 

 

 

 

 

88,509

 

 

 

 

Total advice solutions

$

551,286

 

 

464

 

0.34

%

$

527,020

 

 

461

 

0.35

%

$

544,391

 

 

917

 

0.34

%

$

543,339

 

 

957

 

0.36

%

Other balance-based fees (2)

 

594,528

 

 

63

 

0.04

%

 

566,712

 

 

61

 

0.04

%

 

578,158

 

 

125

 

0.04

%

 

591,695

 

 

128

 

0.04

%

Other (3)

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

Total asset management and administration fees

 

$

1,173

 

 

 

$

1,052

 

 

 

$

2,291

 

 

 

$

2,120

 

 

Contacts

MEDIA:

Mayura Hooper

Charles Schwab

Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:

Jeff Edwards

Charles Schwab

Phone: 415-667-1524

