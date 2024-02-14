Home Business Wire Schrödinger to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February...
Schrödinger to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.


The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 850 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Allie Nicodemo

Schrödinger, Inc.

allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

