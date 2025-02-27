Schrödinger Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieved 2024 Software Revenue of $180.4 Million, a 13.3% Increase Over 2023
Expects Software Revenue Growth of 10% to 15% and Drug Discovery Revenue of $45-50 Million in 2025
Announces Expanded Research Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company
On Track to Report Initial Phase 1 Data from Three Proprietary Programs in 2025
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024, and provided its financial outlook for 2025.
“We are delighted with Schrödinger’s excellent financial performance in 2024. Software revenue growth exceeded our expectations, showing the resilience of our business through changing industry cycles and the impact of large contract renewals. Our drug discovery collaboration portfolio is expanding, driven by our new agreement with Novartis and expanded collaborations with Otsuka and Lilly, and we expect to report initial clinical data from our three lead proprietary programs this year,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “We continue to see increasing momentum and conviction around our validated computational methods and are committed to remaining scientific leaders in this area. With our platform, our collaborations, our programs, and our strong financial position, we believe we are well positioned to deliver across all facets of our business in 2025 and beyond.”
Today Schrödinger also announced that it has expanded its research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. This expansion builds on the companies’ previously announced collaboration, with the addition of an undisclosed target. The terms of the expanded collaboration are consistent with the previously announced agreement.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased 19.1% to $88.3 million, compared to $74.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Software revenue for the fourth quarter increased 16.0% to $79.7 million, compared to $68.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased hosted revenue from large customers with additional contribution from new multi-year customer agreements.
- Drug discovery revenue was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of milestones during the quarter.
- Software gross margin decreased to 83% for the fourth quarter, compared to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher cost of revenue associated with the predictive toxicology initiative.
- Operating expenses were $84.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $87.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Other expense, which includes changes in fair value of equity investments and interest income/expense, was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Net loss for the fourth quarter was $40.2 million, compared to $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
(in millions)
Total revenue
$
88.3
$
74.1
19
%
Software revenue
79.7
68.7
16
%
Drug discovery revenue
8.7
5.5
58
%
Software gross margin
83
%
87
%
Operating expenses
$
84.8
$
87.2
(2.7
)%
Other expense
$
(18.5
)
$
(1.9
)
—
Net loss
$
(40.2
)
$
(30.7
)
—
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
- Total revenue for the full year decreased 4.2% to $207.5 million, compared to $216.7 million for 2023.
- Software revenue for the full year increased 13.3% to $180.4 million, compared to $159.1 million for 2023. Revenue growth was primarily driven by increases in hosted contracts and contribution revenue.
- Drug discovery revenue for the full year was $27.2 million compared to $57.5 million for 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included the recognition of a $25 million milestone from BMS.
- Software gross margin was 80% for the full year, compared to 81% for 2023.
- Operating expenses were $341.4 million for the full year, compared to $318.1 million for 2023, primarily due to higher research and development expenses.
- Other income, which includes gains/loss on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income/expense, was $23.6 million for the full year, compared to $220.4 million for 2023.
- Net loss for the full year was $187.1 million, compared to income of $40.7 million for 2023.
- At December 31, 2024, Schrödinger had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $367.5 million, compared to approximately $398.4 million at September 30, 2024 and approximately $468.8 million at December 31, 2023. In January 2025, Schrodinger received the $150 million upfront payment from Novartis for the recently announced drug discovery collaboration.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
(in millions)
Total revenue
$
207.5
$
216.7
(4.2
)%
Software revenue
180.4
159.1
13
%
Drug discovery revenue
27.2
57.5
(53
)%
Software gross margin
80
%
81
%
Operating expenses
$
341.4
$
318.1
7.3
%
Other income
$
23.6
$
220.4
—
Net (loss) income
$
(187.1
)
$
40.7
—
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Schrödinger reported net losses of $40.2 million and $187.1 million, respectively, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million and net income of $40.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Schrödinger reported non-GAAP net losses of $17.2 million and $191.4 million, respectively, compared to non-GAAP net losses of $23.0 million and $157.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income (loss).
Full Year 2024 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Schrödinger today reported 2024 key performance indicators for both the software and drug discovery components of its business.
Software. Total annual contract value (ACV) increased 23.7% to $190.8 million, and the ACV of Top 10 customers increased 43% to $73.1 million. The number of customers with an ACV of at least $5 million increased from four to eight, and the number of customers with an ACV of at least $1 million increased from 27 to 31. Schrödinger’s customer retention rate among customers with an ACV of at least $500,000 was 100% and the number of such customers increased from 54 to 61.
Drug discovery. Schrödinger ended 2024 with 13 ongoing programs eligible for royalties, compared to 12 the previous year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the number of collaborators since 2018 increased to 19.
Software KPI
2024
2023
Total annual contract value (ACV)
$190.8 million
$154.2 million
ACV of Top 10 customers
$73.1 million
$51.0 million
Number of customers with at least $5M in ACV
8
4
Number of customers with at least $1M in ACV
31
27
Number of customers with at least $500,000 in ACV
61
54
Number of customers with at least $100,000 in ACV
235
222
Customer retention rate with at least $500,000 in ACV
100%
98%
Customer retention with at least $100,000 in ACV
95%
92%
Number of active customers with ACV of at least $1,000
1,752
1,785
Drug Discovery KPI
2024
2023
Ongoing programs eligible for royalties
13
12
Number of collaborators since 2018
19
17
For additional information about the company’s KPIs, see “Operating Metrics” below.
2025 Financial Outlook
As of February 26, 2025, Schrödinger provided the following expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025:
- Software revenue growth is expected to range from 10% to 15%.
- Drug discovery revenue is expected to range from $45 million to $50 million.
- Software gross margin is expected to range from 74% to 75%.
- Operating expense growth in 2025 is expected to be less than 5%.
- Cash used for operating activities in 2025 is expected to be significantly lower than cash used for operating activities in 2024.
For the first quarter of 2025, software revenue is expected to range from $44 million to $48 million.
Key Highlights
Collaborative Pipeline & Co-Founded Companies
- Earlier today, the company announced an expanded research collaboration with Lilly. The expansion adds an undisclosed target to the companies’ previously announced collaboration under terms consistent with the existing agreement.
- In January, Schrödinger announced that its research collaboration with Novartis received antitrust regulatory clearance, and Schrödinger received the upfront payment of $150 million from Novartis in January 2025.
- Also in January, the company announced an expanded research collaboration agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The expansion adds another undisclosed target to the collaboration under terms consistent with the existing agreement.
- In December, Ajax Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, presented an overview poster of its ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating AJ1-11095 for the treatment of myelofibrosis at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Also in December, Structure Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, announced the selection of ACCG-2671, as its lead oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. Schrödinger collaborated with Structure on the discovery of ACCG-2671 and is entitled to milestones and low single-digit royalties on sales.
Proprietary Pipeline
- In January, the U.S. Food and Drug administration granted SGR-2921, the company’s CDC7 inhibitor, Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Schrödinger expects to present initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of SGR-2921 in patients with AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the second half of 2025.
- Schrödinger continues to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-1505, the company’s MALT1 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies and expects to report initial clinical data from the trial in the second quarter of 2025.
- The Phase 1 study of SGR-3515, Schrödinger’s Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor, continues to enroll patients with advanced solid tumors at sites in the U.S. and Canada. Initial clinical data from this study is expected in the second half of 2025.
Platform
- The company is continuing to advance the science underpinning its platform, including advancing its predictive toxicology initiative, further integrating physics and AI/ML into platform workflows, and expanding the applicability of the platform to new high-value areas, including biologics and drug formulations.
- In January, Schrödinger scientists published a paper assessing the accuracy of free-energy perturbation (FEP) in predicting relative binding energies of ligands to DNA and RNA targets. The assessment suggests FEP+ has sufficient accuracy to guide lead optimization in drug discovery programs targeting nucleic acids.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Schrödinger will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed under “News & Events” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.
Non-GAAP Information
Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, which exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, and income tax benefits and expenses. Adjusting net income to exclude the impact of these items results in a financial presentation for the company without the impact of our equity investments and tax benefits and expenses. Management believes non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are useful measures for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments and the tax impact of these distributions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. However, the non-GAAP measures should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.
Operating Metrics
To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Schrödinger also presents certain other performance metrics, such as annual contract value and customer retention rate.
Annual Contract Value (ACV). Schrödinger tracks the ACV for each customer. With respect to contracts that have a duration of one year or less, or contracts of more than one year in duration that are billed annually, ACV is defined as the contract value billed during the applicable period. For contracts with a duration of more than one year that are billed upfront, ACV in each period represents the total billed contract value divided by the term. ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue.
Customer Retention for our customers with an ACV of at least $100,000 or $500,000. Schrödinger calculates year-over-year customer retention for its customers in this cohort by starting with the number of customers it had in the previous fiscal year. Schrödinger then calculates how many of these customers were active customers in the current fiscal year. Schrödinger then divides this number by the number of customers with an ACV of at least $100,000 or $500,000, as applicable, that Schrödinger had in the previous fiscal year to arrive at the year-over-year customer retention rate for such customers.
Active Customers. Schrödinger defines an active customer as a customer that had an ACV of at least $1,000 in the fiscal year. Schrödinger uses $1,000 as a threshold for defining its active customers as this amount will generally exclude customers that only license its PyMOL software, which is its open-source molecular visualization system broadly available at low cost.
Ongoing programs eligible for royalties. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborative and partnered programs for which the Company is eligible to receive any amount of future royalties on sales, if any.
Numbers of collaborators since 2018. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborators that the Company has collaborated with, or partnered with, for drug discovery and drug development since 2018. The number of collaborators presented is a cumulative number and the Company only includes those collaborations from which the Company has derived revenue since January 1, 2018.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and first quarter ending March 31, 2025, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software licensing business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of its proprietary drug discovery programs and product candidates and the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its MALT1, CDC7, and Wee1/Myt1 inhibitors, including SGR-1505, SGR-2921, and SGR-3515, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of IND submissions, clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Revenues:
Software products and services
$
180,365
$
159,124
$
135,578
Drug discovery
27,174
57,542
45,377
Total revenues
207,539
216,666
180,955
Cost of revenues:
Software products and services
36,900
29,514
29,576
Drug discovery
38,556
46,460
50,357
Total cost of revenues
75,456
75,974
79,933
Gross profit
132,083
140,692
101,022
Operating expenses:
Research and development
201,785
181,766
126,372
Sales and marketing
39,917
37,226
30,642
General and administrative
99,677
99,148
90,825
Total operating expenses
341,379
318,140
247,839
Loss from operations
(209,296
)
(177,448
)
(146,817
)
Other income (expense)
Gain on equity investments
—
147,213
11,825
Change in fair value
5,683
53,461
(18,084
)
Other income
17,902
19,693
3,953
Total other income (expense)
23,585
220,367
(2,306
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(185,711
)
42,919
(149,123
)
Income tax expense
1,412
2,199
63
Net (loss) income
$
(187,123
)
$
40,720
$
(149,186
)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common and limited common stockholders, basic:
$
(2.57
)
$
0.57
$
(2.10
)
Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic:
72,670,295
71,776,301
71,173,419
Net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted:
$
(2.57
)
$
0.54
$
(2.10
)
Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted:
72,670,295
74,986,816
71,173,419
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Assets
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
147,326
$
155,315
Restricted cash
15,331
5,751
Marketable securities
204,798
307,688
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $210 and $220
235,692
65,992
Unbilled and other receivables, net for allowance for unbilled receivables of $100 and $100
19,641
23,124
Prepaid expenses
12,205
9,926
Total current assets
634,993
567,796
Property and equipment, net
24,196
23,325
Equity investments
43,208
83,251
Goodwill
4,791
4,791
Right of use assets - operating leases
111,883
117,778
Other assets
4,155
6,014
Total assets
$
823,226
$
802,955
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,666
$
16,815
Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits
42,110
31,763
Deferred revenue
111,944
56,231
Lease liabilities - operating leases
16,755
16,868
Other accrued liabilities
10,272
11,996
Total current liabilities
191,747
133,673
Deferred revenue, long-term
108,814
9,043
Lease liabilities - operating leases, long-term
101,074
111,014
Other liabilities, long-term
146
667
Total liabilities
401,781
254,397
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 63,710,409 and 62,977,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
637
630
Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; 9,164,193 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
92
92
Additional paid-in capital
946,037
885,973
Accumulated deficit
(525,541
)
(338,418
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
220
281
Total stockholders' equity
421,445
548,558
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
823,226
$
802,955
