Schrödinger Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Bridget van Kralingen

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced the appointment of Bridget van Kralingen to its Board of Directors, effective March 7, 2025.

“Bridget has a proven track record of growing global software businesses, and we are pleased to welcome her to our Board,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “Bridget’s leadership experience overseeing strategic initiatives at global technology companies, including IBM, will be valuable to Schrödinger as we continue to advance our computational platform and are positioned for long-term success.”

Ms. van Kralingen brings more than 35 years of experience leading and growing global technology solution and software businesses and is currently a senior partner at Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled companies. Prior to Motive Partners, Ms. van Kralingen spent nearly 18 years in a variety of chief executive roles at IBM. She most recently served as chief executive/senior vice president of IBM Global Markets, where she was responsible for IBM’s $80 billion revenue and profit, leading strategy, execution, offerings, go to market, field operations, delivery and client satisfaction across all geographic markets and global industries. Prior to that, she was chief executive of IBM's Industry Platforms software division. Before joining IBM in 2004, Ms. van Kralingen served as a managing partner at Deloitte Consulting, where she worked for 15 years. Ms. van Kralingen holds positions on several boards, including Teradyne, IEX Group, Travelers Companies, and Discovery Limited.

“I’m honored to join Schrödinger’s Board of Directors at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Bridget van Kralingen. “Schrödinger is at the forefront of revolutionizing medicines and materials discovery, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success."

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those regarding our expectations about the benefits of our computational platform, and our strategic plans to accelerate the growth of our software licensing business and advance our collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs. Statements including words such as “aim,” "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," “goal,” "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the demand for our software platform, our ability to further develop our computational platform, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Matthew Luchini (Investors)

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636

Allie Nicodemo (Media)

allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com

617-356-2325