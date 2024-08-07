SCHOTT Group Wins Gold Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence with SCHOTT TOPPAC® Nest 160 and Lightweight Microelectronic Packages

SCHOTT TOPPAC® Nest 160 revolutionizes drug containment solutions, offering increased capacity and improved efficiency by up to 67% in the fill-and-finish process of prefillable polymer syringes.

Lightweight microelectronic packages provide robust protection for aerospace electronics while weighing up to two-thirds less than conventional solutions.

Both innovations address critical industry needs: high-speed, large-scale production in pharmaceuticals and fuel efficiency without compromising protection in aerospace.

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCHOTT, the international technology group and inventor of specialty glass, has been honored with two Gold Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, recognizing its groundbreaking innovations in microelectronics as well as SCHOTT Pharma’s newest drug containment solution.





The awards celebrate two of the Group’s cutting-edge products: SCHOTT Pharma’s SCHOTT TOPPAC® Nest 160, a revolutionary solution that improves the fill-and-finish process of prefillable polymer syringes, and SCHOTT’s lightweight microelectronic packages, innovative aluminum-based packages designed for aircraft and satellite applications.

“These prestigious awards validate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering innovative solutions that address critical industry needs,” said Dr. Frank Heinricht, CEO of SCHOTT. “Our lightweight microelectronic packages exemplify our dedication to driving progress in the aerospace sector. While we’ve always been pioneers in specialty glass technology, we’re applying that same ingenuity to a broader range of materials and challenges across all the verticals we serve,” he added. Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma adds: “We’re excited that our new nest for prefillable polymer syringes is being recognized for its innovative power. With it, we’re actively addressing one of the main levers to improve the costs of pharma companies and reorganizing their value chain.”

Launched in July 2024, SCHOTT Pharma’s SCHOTT TOPPAC® Nest 160 has been recognized for its transformative impact on the fill-and-finish process of prefillable polymer syringes. This innovative solution meets the continuous need to improve the productivity of high-speed, large-scale production without compromising compliance or quality. The SCHOTT TOPPAC® Nest 160 offers a significant 60% increase in filling capacity compared to previous nests, accommodating almost two-thirds more polymer syringes in one nest at lower costs. This advancement allows pharmaceutical companies to fill significantly more syringes per hour than with the standard nest. By leveraging economies of scale, the product offers an increase in efficiency by up to 67%, a significant reduction of manufacturing costs, and a reduction of the product carbon footprint by 17%.

SCHOTT’s lightweight microelectronic packages, introduced in November 2023, have earned acclaim for an innovative approach to protecting sensitive electronics in aerospace applications. These aluminum-based packages offer robust protection against harsh conditions while weighing up to two-thirds less than conventional Kovar packaging. Suitable for microwave/RF packages, DC/DC converter packages, and hermetic sensor packages, these innovative solutions are designed specifically for aircraft and satellite applications. Fully customizable to meet unique and challenging requirements, SCHOTT’s lightweight microelectronic packages maintain high-level protection against extreme pressure, vibration, and temperature conditions. This innovation addresses a critical need in the aviation and space manufacturing sectors, allowing manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency without compromising on long-term, reliable protection for sensitive electronics.

