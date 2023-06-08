SchoolMint Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12–SchoolMint, the leading edtech provider of Strategic Enrollment Management solutions for schools and districts in K-12, announced the opening of its new headquarters in Lafayette, LA. The grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new facility. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn more about SchoolMint’s history and meet with the company’s leadership.





SchoolMint announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Lafayette, LA in 2020. Upon arrival in Lafayette, SchoolMint set out to find the perfect location for its headquarters and design the space to reflect its company culture, goals and values. During the selection and renovation timeline, SchoolMint temporarily occupied two other locations: the old Daily Advertiser building at 1100 Bertrand Drive and then the Lemoine Building at 214 Jefferson Street.

SchoolMint’s new facility is located at 319 Monroe Street in a historically significant warehouse built in the 1950s by Lafayette contractor Horace Rickey, Sr. The completely renovated facility will support SchoolMint’s continued growth, allowing SchoolMint to better serve customers across the country.

The renovation has preserved the original character and purpose of the warehouse, featuring its exposed beams, high ceilings, concrete flooring, large ceiling cranes, raw materials and construction-themed design while also bringing in a modern touch and SchoolMint’s company branding.

Bryan MacDonald, CEO of SchoolMint, explained, “SchoolMint has grown from its startup roots in Silicon Valley to the national leader in our part of the K12 education industry. Our headquarters reflects our journey and mission – our company values and culture are literally embedded in the design of the space. You feel it as you walk in the door.”

The facility will house SchoolMint’s Lafayette-based leadership, customer success, sales, marketing, finance, IT, and engineering teams — approximately 80 employees of the company’s total 200. The building features modern amenities, including a fully equipped gym, lounge area mezzanine, collaborative workspaces, kitchen spaces, on-site parking, and more.

Speaking on the difficulties the company encountered while waiting to move into its space, MacDonald further explained, “Like most projects over the past few years, our new HQ took longer than anyone anticipated. COVID was a massive disruption which complicated the negotiation, design phase, and construction. Supply chain constraints were a daily occurrence. For eight weeks, we could not get exterior doors. Wiring was available, but electrical panels were not. Yet we persevered because it was important to us to transform this space and fulfill our vision for our HQ.”

MacDonald added, “This move represents a significant milestone for our company and demonstrates our commitment to investing in the communities we serve. Lafayette is an ideal location for our headquarters, with its vibrant culture, business-friendly environment, and talented workforce. In fact, this facility and our presence is proof that the unique value, vision, and commitment that Lafayette and Louisiana offer are real and compelling. We are especially grateful for the support and partnership of local and state agencies including Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, Lafayette Economic Development Agency, Louisiana Economic Development, OneAcadiana, and the Downtown Development Authority without whom this project would not have been possible.”

Attracting and retaining employees is key to any organization, so choosing a centrally located vibrant community is key when selecting an ideal site. Through a partnership with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LFTPA), SchoolMint was able to take this next step to a permanent space. Executive Director Kevin Blanchard states, “The Trust has made many important investments in the City of Lafayette over the years, but restoring this warehouse for SchoolMint is a major milestone. We are excited to have them as tenants and partners in helping build a better city.”

SchoolMint, Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11,000,000 students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families and teachers, and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

