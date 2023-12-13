Schneider recognized with Best in Cargo Security Award

The carrier’s theft prevention efforts honored by CargoNet

Schneider was recognized by CargoNet for its commitment to sharing crime intelligence, security techniques and counter measures, strengthening our nation’s supply chain. The work the company is doing to share impactful theft-related information has led to improved consistency and reliability for the CargoNet information sharing platform.

CargoNet aims to prevent cargo theft and increase recovery rates by connecting its members with law enforcement and security personnel to share timely, secure and relevant information. As an active member, Schneider connects its fleet with invaluable resources across the United States, synchronizing a layered solution to cargo theft and information sharing.

In 2022, 99% of Schneider loads were theft free. Schneider uses the CargoNet platform to reduce the risk of being the victim of cargo theft, quickly recover stolen cargo, improve service levels for shippers and further its commitment to security.

Schneider also works closely with shippers to have multiple security checkpoints at every phase of shipping, offer 24/7 support and anticipate the changing security environment by staying one step ahead.

To learn more about freight security at Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/resources/infographic/freight-protection-security.

