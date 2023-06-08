Schneider Geospatial Strengthens GovTech Leadership; Expands into Asset Management with PeopleGIS

CLEVELAND & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) announced today that its portfolio company Schneider Geospatial, LLC (“Schneider Geospatial” or the “Company”) acquired PeopleGIS. Headquartered in Massachusetts, PeopleGIS provides an asset management SaaS solution, focused on public works and permitting/licensing, which is utilized by local municipal departments. This highly strategic add-on marks Schneider Geospatial’s entry into the asset management software space and sets the stage for accelerated growth and innovation.

“We are excited to welcome PeopleGIS to the Schneider Geospatial family. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan,” said Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial. “We have recognized the increasing importance of asset management to our clients, and this move allows us to provide a holistic approach to geospatial solutions that encompasses traditional mapping, land management and comprehensive asset management.”

As part of the acquisition, Schneider Geospatial gains access to PeopleGIS’s robust suite of asset management tools, including its renowned SimpliCITY software solutions. This expanded portfolio empowers Schneider Geospatial to deliver end-to-end solutions that streamline asset management workflows, optimize decision-making processes and drive operational efficiencies for clients.

“This acquisition signifies a strategic move for PeopleGIS and SimpliCITY, further solidifying our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in the GovTech industry,” said Kevin Flanders, President and Founder of PeopleGIS. “By combining our strengths, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, deliver unmatched value and enable our clients to make informed decisions for their asset management needs.”

“This is a particularly exciting opportunity for the Company since it serves as an entry point into the local government infrastructure market. We aim to become the clear leader within the land and asset management space, serving state and local governments across the country,” said ACP Co-Founder Chris Jones.

ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022 and this transaction marks the second add-on for the Company. Principal Matt Iodice, Vice President Matt Bowen and Associate Matt Sweet worked alongside Mr. Jones on the transaction.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is a leading provider of geospatial solutions for the GovTech industry. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, Schneider Geospatial empowers government agencies with comprehensive solutions and expert services to optimize and improve decision-making while enhancing public service delivery. Through strategic acquisitions and a customer-centric approach, Schneider Geospatial continues to shape the future of GovTech solutions. For more information, visit schneidergis.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

Contacts

Katie Noggle



216-505-6463



knoggle@aligncp.com