Schneider Geospatial Acquires Systems Development Group

CLEVELAND & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) portfolio company Schneider Geospatial, LLC (“Schneider Geospatial” or the “Company”) acquired Systems Development Group (“SDG”), a provider of geo-centric property record and analysis solutions for local governments. SDG will join Schneider Geospatial and operate as an integrated business serving over 1,000 local government clients across 34 states.





SDG’s popular Image Mate Online (IMO) offering and supporting services will become part of Schneider Geospatial’s industry-leading Parcel Management solution portfolio. “We are excited to welcome SDG to Schneider Geospatial,” says Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial. “The newly combined and integrated team will remain focused on delivering exceptional customer service and product innovation to all of our clients.”

SDG’s reputation for providing enhanced public access to real property information and outstanding customer support aligns perfectly with Schneider Geospatial’s mission. The acquisition strengthens Schneider Geospatial’s ability to deliver geo-centric solutions that address the unique needs of state and local governments and the citizens they serve.

John Kelly, President of SDG, expressed enthusiasm about joining Schneider Geospatial, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of Schneider Geospatial’s vision of transforming the GovTech industry. Our combined expertise and shared commitment to excellence will pave the way for groundbreaking advances in Parcel Management and Citizen Engagement.”

SDG marks the fourth add-on for the Company since ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022. Partner Matt Iodice, Managing Partner Chris Jones, Vice President Andrew Foster and Associate Matt Sweet worked alongside management on the transaction.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is one of the nation’s largest providers of GIS-based SaaS solutions for Parcel Management, Permitting & Licensing and Asset Management in the GovTech Industry. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, Schneider Geospatial empowers over a thousand state and local governments across the United States with comprehensive solutions and expert services to optimize and improve decision-making while enhancing public service delivery. The Company offers a robust suite of solutions that centralize data from various systems and departments into one user-friendly view, integrated with GIS, to deliver accurate information 24/7. For more information, visit schneidergis.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.6 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

