Schneider Electric Former Senior Vice President and CTO Barry Coflan Joins Xendee’s Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adibnasle—The Xendee Corporation, a leading DER and EV charging infrastructure design and operation software provider, announced today that Barry Coflan has joined its board of directors. Barry brings a wealth of strategic business and technical experience to Xendee, having previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Schneider Electric’s Smart Buildings Division.

During his tenure at Schneider Electric, Barry managed the Building Automation Products Division, and was responsible for leading the integration of multiple strategic acquisitions. Over more than ten years in this position, Barry managed 1,000+ Product Developers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia and oversaw the installation of the Building Energy Control System in roughly one million large buildings worldwide.

“As a long-time advocate of microgrids and their ability to accelerate the electrification of transportation, I am proud to join the Xendee team and to help foster a more sustainable future,” said Barry Coflan, Board Member of Xendee Corporation. “By leveraging the latest research and combining the sales and engineering workflow into one software platform, Xendee is enabling significant speed and cost savings for planning and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrids.”

“Barry brings an impressive accumulation of knowledge, experience and achievement, and will be an enormous asset to the board,” said Adib Nasle, co-founder & CEO of Xendee. “The insight Barry brings through his experience as an entrepreneur, senior executive, and respected technologist will allow Xendee to navigate a course for continued success.”

Barry brings with him a long history of success and innovation in the energy industry. He is a technical reviewer for the US National Renewable Energy Research Laboratory (NREL) ComStock, a member of the board of directors at Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP), and a founder of Pangaea Systems Inc., an industry leading SalesForce automation software company. Additionally, Barry is a member of the board and senior advisor at Velma ESG, and an advisor to various early-stage technology companies.

To learn more about Xendee and their brand new MOBILITY offering targeted at establishing a nationwide EV charging network, click here.

About Xendee Corporation

Xendee is an award winning software platform designed to integrate the feasibility analysis, detailed engineering, and operation of DERs and EV charging infrastructure. This includes the ability to rapidly model EV infrastructure for fleet owners, complex energy systems with up to 25 unique types of DER technologies, multi-node installations like a military base, and operate either connected to the grid or completely islanded. Xendee’s techno-economic optimization algorithm can then generate an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals. These goals can include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, increasing resilience, or generating ROI for EaaS/CaaS developers. Explore how Xendee can help your organization by setting up a call with us at xendee.com/demo.

