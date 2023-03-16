Schellman Appoints Michael Parisi as Head of Sales to Focus on Aggressive Market Expansion

Seasoned Sales Leader Joins Schellman to Drive Revenue Growth and Revolutionize Compliance for Clients

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schellman, a leading provider of cybersecurity attestation and compliance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Parisi as the new Head of Client Acquisition. Parisi brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development to the role, having previously worked at PwC and most recently as the Vice President of Adoption at HITRUST.

“As Schellman continues to disrupt the compliance industry and provide our clients with exceptional value, we are thrilled to welcome Michael Parisi as our new Head of Client Acquisition. With his extensive experience in building client relationships and strategic partnerships, we believe that Michael will play a pivotal role in our continued growth,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “Our core purpose is to help our clients build trust with their customers, and Michael’s passion for and commitment to creating lasting value with clients aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the future.”

“I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry. I look forward to driving Schellman’s customer relationships and growth to new levels, while also working to build long-term partnerships with our clients and helping them to achieve their compliance and security goals through our best-in-class services,” said Parisi, who will be responsible for building strategic partnerships and driving revenue and key client growth.

Though Schellman has been a leader in the cybersecurity industry for more than 20 years, the addition of Parisi to the team will allow Schellman to continue expanding its services into new geographies and markets while delivering unique and customized solutions to each client. With Parisi on board, Schellman is poised to take its services to the next level and revolutionize how businesses approach cybersecurity assessment and compliance.

“I am excited to work with Michael and see the impact he will have on Schellman’s growth trajectory,” said Doug Barbin, National Managing Principal and Chief Growth Officer of Schellman. “Michael’s expertise in cybersecurity and compliance will be invaluable in helping us expand our value proposition to clients and continue to be pioneers in this space.”

Parisi’s appointment comes at a time when businesses across industries are facing increasing pressure to comply with regulations and protect their customers’ data in a manner that drives trust and transparency. Schellman’s suite of services provides clients with a consolidated compliance approach that not only streamlines the process but also provides high-quality, white-glove service. By reducing the friction of audits, Schellman aims to help its clients cut audit fatigue and allocate resources more efficiently. Parisi’s appointment is a testament to the firm’s unwavering dedication to driving innovation and growth in the compliance industry.

About Schellman:

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman’s professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.

Contacts

V2 Communications



schellman@v2comms.com