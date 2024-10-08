Scarlett Johansson Tops McAfee’s 2024 U.S. Celebrity Hacker Hotlist as the Famous Name Most Frequently Exploited for Online Scams

With the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and generative AI, cybercriminals are increasingly using celebrity names and likenesses to lead people to malware or risky sites online, deceiving unsuspecting consumers out of money and personal information.

Scams misusing celebrity identities are becoming more sophisticated, evolving alongside AI technologies that allow cybercriminals to mimic voices and images with greater speed and accuracy.

A diverse mix of celebrities rounds out the top 10, including actors like Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks, singers such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, and influencers like Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae, showcasing how scammers exploit both long-standing and new superstars for online scams.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, global online protection leader McAfee unveiled its 2024 Celebrity Hacker Hotlist, with Scarlett Johansson ranking as the U.S. celebrity name most exploited by cybercriminals. In addition to generating unsafe search results that could lead consumers to unknowingly install malware or compromise their data, privacy, and identity, the rise of AI has made it easier and faster than ever to create deepfakes – unauthorized video, image, and audio clips that can be used in online scams. These scams not only trick consumers out of money but can also damage a celebrity’s brand and business.









Topping this year’s list as the “riskiest” celebrity for online scams is Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson’s position on the list reflects an evolution in the “scamiverse,” as her likeness has been used in AI-generated advertisements and endorsements without her permission, signaling a shift from scams purely focused on financial exploitation towards the broader misuse of celebrity images and voices. Johansson has also been an outspoken advocate against non-consensual AI-generated content, further highlighting the growing intersection between AI and disinformation.

For consumers seeking their daily dose of celebrity news or hunting for the latest deals and tickets, online safety often takes a backseat to speed and convenience. Popular searches for free or discounted items like song or movie downloads, deals on celebrity-backed products, cryptocurrency investments, or tickets to high-demand concerts (hello Swifties!) can all expose consumers to fake sites or malware that steal your money or put sensitive information at risk. Additionally, the growing use of deepfakes in fraudulent endorsements and misleading content further contributes to the rise of scams and misinformation. The consequences can be life-altering, with victims reporting financial losses from $250 to over half a million dollars.1

McAfee’s Hacker Celebrity Hotlist: Top Ten

McAfee’s Threat Research Labs Team compiled the McAfee Celebrity Hacker Hotlist by identifying the celebrities – including social media influencers – whose names and likenesses are most often exploited to lead consumers to online scams. This ranges from the purchase of fake goods or services that then steal your money or bank details to social media or email scams that convince consumers to click a risky link that unknowingly installs malware. All of these scams jeopardize consumer data, privacy, and identity.

The top ten list includes a combination of longtime talent and more recently well-known names from various fields, showcasing their potential influence on consumers of all generations:

1. Scarlett Johansson: Actress and singer whose name and likeness has been used without permission for advertisements and endorsements, outspoken advocate against non-consensual AI-generated content

2. Kylie Jenner: Reality star and influencer whose name and likeness has been used without permission for social media giveaway scams and fake Kylie Cosmetics products and websites

3. Taylor Swift: Singer whose name and likeness has been used without permission for celebrity endorsement, ticket scams, and product giveaway scams, as well as for disinformation (political endorsement)

4. Anya Taylor-Joy: Actress whose name, and social account/likeness has been used without permission for a giveaway scam, and to spread misinformation about her streaming series

5. Tom Hanks: Actor whose name and likeness has been used without permission to promote “miracle cures and wonder drugs”

6. Sabrina Carpenter: Singer whose name and likeness has been used without permission for fake ticketing scams and to advertise an app for creating sexually explicit images

7. Sydney Sweeney: Actress whose name and likeness has been used without permission for crypto scams

8. Blake Lively: Actress whose name was used without permission in a weight loss gummy scam

9. Johnny Depp: Actor whose likeness has been used without permission in giveaway, crypto, and fundraising scams

10. Addison Rae: Singer and actress whose likeness has been used without permission for fake endorsements, giveaways, and crypto scams

Deepfakes: Hackers’ Latest Tool for Celebrity-Related Scams

Scammers are increasingly using a variety of tactics – including AI-generated deepfakes, phishing scams, and impersonations – to exploit the popularity and reputation of celebrities and deceive their fans. McAfee researchers’ analysis showed cryptocurrency, ticketing, product giveaway, and “wonder drug” scams surfacing as frequent themes.

“In a time when celebrity news is part of everyday conversation and accessible with the click of a button, people often prioritize convenience over online safety, clicking on suspicious links promising celebrity content or related goods. But if it sounds too good to be true, it’s worth a second look. With cybercriminals using advanced AI tools to create more convincing scams, the risks are growing, and celebrity names are the perfect bait for curious consumers. That’s why people need to stay vigilant and think twice before clicking,” said Abhishek Karnik, McAfee’s Head of Threat Research.

“While AI-generated content isn’t always harmful, it’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s fake,” continued Karnik. “Knowing the difference helps reduce financial risks and protect personal data. With the 2024 McAfee Celebrity Hacker Hotlist, we aim to raise awareness about the growing risks of AI-powered scams and help people stay safe and feel confident online.”

Consumers Must Be Vigilant Online

To help protect consumers from AI-generated scams, McAfee recently introduced a powerful combination of educational resources and advanced, AI-powered technology: McAfee Deepfake Detector, the world’s first automatic and AI-powered deepfake detector, and the McAfee Smart AI™ Hub, a go-to online space for the latest in AI security knowledge and news.

Consumers can practice safe online behavior using the following tips:

Validate Sources : Social media is a breeding ground for disinformation and scams. 72% 2 of social media users say it’s hard to spot AI-generated content such as fake news and scams, so approach content with a healthy sense of skepticism. If you come across shocking or dubious claims, validate them through reliable fact-checking of new sources and sites.

: Social media is a breeding ground for disinformation and scams. 72% of social media users say it’s hard to spot AI-generated content such as fake news and scams, so approach content with a healthy sense of skepticism. If you come across shocking or dubious claims, validate them through reliable fact-checking of new sources and sites. Engage with Caution : Avoid sharing or engaging with social content that hasn’t been verified. Even commenting on a post or clicking on a link makes you more susceptible to scams and misinformation.

: Avoid sharing or engaging with social content that hasn’t been verified. Even commenting on a post or clicking on a link makes you more susceptible to scams and misinformation. Detect Deepfakes : Look for slight inconsistencies in content. Is there unnatural blinking, odd eye movements, or unusual-looking hands or teeth? Does the audio not quite match the speaker’s lips or have a distorted quality?

: Look for slight inconsistencies in content. Is there unnatural blinking, odd eye movements, or unusual-looking hands or teeth? Does the audio not quite match the speaker’s lips or have a distorted quality? Use Your Judgment: If someone is saying or promoting something unexpected via video or audio, especially a celebrity, pause and question whether it’s legit. Also, pay attention to content that heavily appeals to emotion rather than fact, as it is often designed to bypass rational analysis and provoke an immediate reaction.

If someone is saying or promoting something unexpected via video or audio, especially a celebrity, pause and question whether it’s legit. Also, pay attention to content that heavily appeals to emotion rather than fact, as it is often designed to bypass rational analysis and provoke an immediate reaction. Invest in holistic online protection like McAfee+. Use products that provide maximum identity, privacy, and device protection. Help keep yourself and your family safe online with protection that detects and protects against suspicious links and sites (even those that promise to bring the latest in celebrity news!), so you can browse online with greater confidence. For those with an AI PC, take advantage of McAfee Deepfake Detector to alert you of celebrity deepfake scams.

To learn more about AI and deepfake scams and to view the entire 2024 Hacker Celebrity Hotlist, visit www.mcafee.com and www.mcafee.ai

Methodology

The study was conducted by McAfee® threat intelligence researchers to determine the number of risky sites and amount of misleading content generated by searching a celebrity name with commonly used terms. A risk score was calculated for each celebrity using a combination of McAfee WebAdvisor results and an analysis of known deepfakes recorded between January 1 to September 15, 2024. McAfee’s WebAdvisor browser extension leverages McAfee’s technology to protect users from malicious websites and, when turned on, rates nearly every internet website it finds, using red, yellow and green icons to indicate the website’s risk level and blocking access to or warning a user if they click on a malicious or risky URL link. Ratings are created by using patented advanced technology to conduct automated website tests and works with Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox.

