Scarf Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination with an Unqualified Opinion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scarf Systems, Inc. (Scarf) today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 2 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for its Scarf Platform for the period April 15, 2024, to July 15, 2024. The examination conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC (www.assurancepoint.cpa) found that Scarf achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for Security. The examination concluded in an unqualified (clean) opinion.





SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity categories) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy categories). Our SOC 2 report provides users of our services with information regarding the design and effectiveness of our internal controls relevant to the selected SOC 2 criteria. The information presented has been examined by an independent CPA firm.

“We’re excited to have completed our SOC 2 Type 2 examination. At Scarf, keeping customer data secure is a top priority, and this audit result shows that we’re serious about it. Our customers and partners trust us with their data, and this confirms they’re in good hands. We’ll keep pushing to make sure our security posture continues to improve even further as we grow.” — Avi Press, CEO of Scarf

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination is an example of Scarf’s commitment to the security of its customer’s data. Scarf intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report.

About Scarf

Scarf Systems, Inc. (Scarf), a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2019. Scarf provides the tools needed to understand how your open source software is being used and to create sustainable paths for their projects. With a focus on privacy and transparency, Scarf helps users connect with the companies that rely on your work, offering meaningful insights and commercial opportunities.

