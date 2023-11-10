ScanSource Wins Americas Distributor Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been named 2023 Americas Distributor Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help their customers succeed.





The esteemed Distributor of the Year award recognizes ScanSource’s exceptional growth performance in 2023 and is a result of its partners’ confidence in the entire ScanSource team.

“ ScanSource’s exceptional growth performance in 2023 was possible because of our partners’ trust in us,” said Kristin Hill, Vice President, Cisco Business Segment, ScanSource. “ We believe our ‘people-plus-digital’ approach to business is a differentiator for ScanSource and allows our partners to deliver a customized experience to meet their customers’ specific needs. Partners can leverage the support and expertise of our dedicated Cisco team, as well as our digital tools, such as Evolve Cisco Practice Builder and CASCADE, to enable their business with Cisco. Our team truly meets our partners where they are through these tools and equips them with the right resources to accelerate their business and drive overall success.”

“ ScanSource consistently delivers the highest level of support to AEC Group. Their team is exceptional and truly committed to our success. That relationship, in addition to the tools and programs they offer, have enabled us to be successful with Cisco,” said Ken Rindt, Chief Revenue Officer, AEC Group. “ Congratulations to the ScanSource team on this well-deserved award.”

“ It’s an honor to be recognized by Cisco as Americas Distributor Partner of the Year,” said Brian Cuppett, Senior Vice President, Modern Communications, ScanSource. “ Our team is committed to the success of our partners and is laser focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience. The breadth of the Cisco portfolio, across collaboration, networking, security, and services, allows our partners to build more uniquely integrated solutions to drive their customers’ business outcomes. We’re proud of this recognition from Cisco and the relationship we have in place that opens opportunity for our partners to succeed.”

“ ScanSource is an extremely strategic, valuable and trusted partner to Cisco,” said John Brookbank, Vice President, Americas Distribution, Cisco. “ The company is a true industry leader when it comes to the tools, programs and support it offers. But, most importantly, ScanSource’s people truly set it apart. Their focus on understanding their customers is exemplary, resulting in exceptional value and loyalty. We applaud ScanSource for its continued support of Cisco and congratulate the team on receiving this significant recognition.”

ScanSource utilizes its Evolve Cisco Practice Builder to assist partners with building and accelerating a profitable Cisco practice in their organization. Available exclusively through ScanSource, CASCADE is a digital cloud platform designed to truly enable partners to take the next step in building recurring revenue practices, while simplifying the management of the daily flow of business. For more information about ScanSource and Cisco, please visit scansource.com.

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco’s Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Contacts

Natalyn Klump



natalyn.klump@scansource.com