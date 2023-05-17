<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ScanSource Provides Information on Cybersecurity Incident
Business Wire

ScanSource Provides Information on Cybersecurity Incident

di Business Wire

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced that it was subject to a ransomware attack that has impacted some of its systems. Upon discovering the incident on May 14, 2023, the Company immediately launched an investigation and implemented its Incident Response Plan.

ScanSource is actively managing the incident and is taking steps toward remediation. The Company is working closely with forensic and cybersecurity experts to investigate the extent of the incident, minimize disruption and mitigate the situation. ScanSource has notified law enforcement authorities.

The security of its systems, as well as the impact on its employees, customers and suppliers is of utmost importance to ScanSource. The Company is working diligently to bring affected systems back online, while also mitigating the impact on its business. ScanSource regrets any inconvenience or delays in business this may cause customers and suppliers in North America and Brazil and appreciates their patience.

ScanSource is working quickly to get its business fully operational.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Our expectations with regard to resolving the issues are forward-looking statements, and actual results could be materially different due to a number of factors, including our ability to successfully restore IT functionality in the affected systems.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Contacts

Melissa Andrews

Director of Corporate Communications

Melissa.Andrews@scansource.com

Articoli correlati

Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is RecognizedNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shapeways, Inc., (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a global...
Continua a leggere

Lyft Names Erin Brewer as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Erin Brewer to replace Elaine Paul on July 10th. Paul to leave role on May 19th; will remain advisor...
Continua a leggere

Keysight Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieved Record Second Quarter Revenue, Record Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow Strong execution drove above guidance non-GAAP EPSSANTA ROSA,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist

Business Wire