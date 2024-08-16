ScanSource Launches Integrated Solutions and Services Group

Announces acquisition of Advantix

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the creation of its Integrated Solutions and Services (ISS) group. The ISS group is focused on developing solutions and services that will provide hardware value-added resellers (VARs) the opportunity to wrap additional value around their hardware offerings.

As the launching point for this new group, ScanSource has acquired Advantix, a VAR-focused, managed connectivity experience provider (MCx®) specializing in wireless enablement solutions. ScanSource has been working with Advantix for more than five years supporting hardware VARs looking to grow their mobility business. Advantix allows these partners to expand their mobility solutions and build their recurring revenue business, while realizing higher margins and providing greater value to their end-user customers.





Founded in 2001 in Frisco, Texas, Advantix’s employees are committed to helping ScanSource hardware VARs seamlessly provide multi-carrier and single-carrier solutions to the end user, providing flexibility and ease in managing their wireless devices.

“The launch of our Integrated Solutions and Services group, coupled with the acquisition of Advantix, allows ScanSource hardware VARs to combine connectivity with hardware, software and services, bringing additional value to the hardware sale and enabling a complete hybrid solution. With more solutions and services comes more margin for the VAR and deeper relationships with their end users,” said Tony Sorrentino, President, ScanSource Specialty Technologies. “Advantix has a proven track record of helping hardware partners add recurring revenue to their practice and will be instrumental to our partners looking to wrap additional services around their hardware sales.”

“ScanSource and Advantix have been long-time partners to Peak Technologies,” said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies. “As a Systems Integrator, end-to-end Mobility services is critical to our customers, and having one provider to assist us in these efforts will allow us to deliver an even higher level of service.”

Ansley Hoke has been named SVP, Integrated Solutions and Services and will head up this group. Hoke has been with ScanSource for more than 22 years and has a deep understanding of the channel and the hardware VAR community with a focus on developing programs that will enable partners to be more successful. She most recently served as SVP, Worldwide Marketing. Prior to that, she held leadership roles on the Sales and Supplier teams at ScanSource.

Natasha Royer Coons and Nathan Brown will serve as Co-Presidents of Advantix, a ScanSource company.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the ScanSource team,” said Coons. “By wrapping value around the hardware that ScanSource sells, we are able to help our partners stack revenue and reduce complexity when integrating solutions for their customers.”

The acquisition closed on August 15, 2024, and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience provider (MCx®) specializing in wireless enablement and expense management. The company provides cellular connectivity solutions supported by proprietary SaaS tools that make it easy to manage carriers and plans, visualize and control usage, locate SIM-enabled devices and analyze network performance in real time. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2024 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

