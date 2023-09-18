ScanSource Board Member Peter Browning Recognized with NACD Lifetime Achievement Award

Award recognizes excellence in corporate governance

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, is pleased to announce that esteemed Board Member Peter Browning has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors with the 2023 Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award. This annual award recognizes a director who demonstrates exceptional achievements during their board career, including a dedication to corporate governance and exceptional leadership.





Mr. Browning has served on the ScanSource Board of Directors since June 2014 and as Lead Independent Director since February 2019. He has extensive experience in business, serving as an executive officer of a number of public companies. He has also served on more than 14 public company boards. Mr. Browning is a well-known authority on board governance. He is the co-author of “The Director’s Manual: A Framework for Board Governance,” which offers current and aspiring board members essential governance guidance that blends rigorous research-based information with the wisdom found from practical, direct experience.

“Peter leads with trust and integrity in all that he does and epitomizes the characteristics of this lifetime achievement award,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Peter’s vision, expertise and leadership have been instrumental to ScanSource. Our team greatly relies on his guidance and counsel. We congratulate Peter on this well-deserved honor.”

Mr. Browning was the Dean of the McColl Graduate School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte from 2002 to 2005 and has served as the Managing Partner of Peter Browning Partners, a board advisory consulting firm, since 2009.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

