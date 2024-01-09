ScanSource Announces New Sales Leader for Intelisys

Robert Farbak Named SVP, Sales

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the promotion of Robert (Bob) Farbak to Senior Vice President of Sales for Intelisys. In this role, Farbak will lead the Intelisys regional sales and business development teams, while also architecting the strategy to drive revenue growth and develop exceptional relationships with partners across the United States.





Farbak brings more than 14 years of leadership experience to this position, nearly ten with Intelisys. He most recently served as VP of Sales, Central Region. He has also served as Director of Sales for the Midwest Region and Senior Manager, Strategic Partner Development. Farbak has extensive experience leading both direct and indirect teams. Prior to joining Intelisys, he held sales and channel manager roles for XO Communications. Farbak leads with a “partner-first” approach and is committed to supporting partners’ business development efforts and helping them grow their revenue.

“Bob has seen great success in his roles at Intelisys and has been instrumental to the continued growth of our business. He will bring his energy and passion for helping partners grow their business to this new role,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “We have an exceptional sales team at Intelisys and look forward to the leadership Bob will provide, as we continue to help our partners maximize the growth opportunities available to them.”

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

