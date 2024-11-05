ScanMyPhotos Calls on Families to ‘Reconnect by Digitizing Photo Memories’ Amid Election Day Divides

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Digiting–As Election Day underscores political divides across the country, one California-based photo digitizing company encourages families to rediscover what unites them through shared memories. ScanMyPhotos has launched an initiative called “Together Through Time,” aiming to help families solve the emotional weight of the elections and reconnect by digitizing vintage photos, slides, and home movies—a project designed to set aside differences.









Founded in 1990, ScanMyPhotos is famous for preserving the nation’s photo history, transforming fragile physical photo media into lasting digital keepsakes. Now, they’re calling on families to gather their vintage photos and slides, look back on where they’ve come from, and, hopefully, find common ground in the stories and memories that shaped them.

“Photos remind us of our shared experiences and can transport us back to moments of laughter, resilience, and connection,” says Mitch Goldstone, Chief Photo Archivist at ScanMyPhotos.com. “In these times, when conversations around the dinner table might get heated, this project provides a chance to look past differences and see the bigger picture—literally and figuratively.”

ScanMyPhotos sees this as an ideal time for families to revisit their histories with the holiday season approaching. Whether gathering in person or virtually, the company envisions family members swapping stories as they uncover old snapshots to digitize, perhaps even gaining a new perspective on the people and moments that define their collective past. It’s a gentle reminder of how much they’ve endured and accomplished together, irrespective of current political events.

To make this initiative more accessible, for a limited time, ScanMyPhotos is providing up to 50% off on all digitizing services with the promo code “GoDigital.”

Families can order online and get their photos and slides to VHS tapes and home movie reels converted into high-resolution digital files to stored, shared, and enjoyed. New same-day scanning upgrades and images instantly uploaded to your email were added.

ScanMyPhotos’ approach taps into a cultural yearning for connection, particularly when political conversations have left many households feeling divided. For those looking to set aside debates, however briefly, and focus on what truly endures, the “Together Through Time” project offers a meaningful way to strengthen family ties through the simple act of reminiscing.

Visit ScanMyPhotos.com for more details on how to get started or to learn more about Its archival services.

About ScanMyPhotos

Founded in 1990, ScanMyPhotos.com is a leader in the photo preservation industry, celebrated for its state-of-the-art technologies, affordable prices, and extensive digitization services. The company expertly converts all popular photo media, including photos, 35mm slides, VHS tapes, film negatives, and home movie reels, into high-resolution digital formats. This dedication to preserving treasured memories makes ScanMyPhotos a trusted partner for individuals, families, and organizations.

Visit ScanMyPhotos.com to go digital and for more information on joining the “Together Through Time” project and starting your family’s journey toward reconnecting and healing through shared memories.

