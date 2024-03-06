ScaleWith Launches Social Impact Copilot™

GenAI-Powered Platform Seamlessly Integrates Social Impact Into Business Operations

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScaleWith, a leading social impact AI company, announced public beta availability of Social Impact Copilot™, a revolutionary product that employs generative AI to redefine how enterprises drive sustainability, CSR and social impact across all business functions. The launch marks a significant milestone in transforming how businesses align with their customers’ values while unlocking new sources of revenue and profit across marketing, sales, procurement, and CSR.





Crafted and built by an alliance of AI technology experts, and CSR and Sustainability thought leaders, Social Impact Copilot™ integrates seamlessly with the ScaleWith AI platform, aggregating data within ScaleWith’s network, consisting of pre-vetted social impact organizations, corporate commitment research, and external partnerships. This innovative software empowers users to harness AI capabilities without requiring specialized skills, enabling them to address CSR, ESG, sustainability, and social impact inquiries effortlessly. By leveraging AI, the tool generates content, analyzes information, enables action, facilitates financial transaction processing and streamlines tasks for business teams, transforming CSR from a cost center into a strategic advantage and profit driver.

Moreover, Social Impact Copilot™ facilitates profitable business growth across marketing, sales and procurement while enabling a closer partnership between buyers and suppliers. Every business transaction unites new sources of revenue, profit and opportunity that normal business operations miss. Social Impact Copilot™ connects strategic planning and reporting of sustainability efforts, enabling organizations to address complex social challenges, foster sustainable development, and differentiate sales and marketing strategies.

“The launch of Social Impact Copilot™ represents more than innovation, it embodies ScaleWith’s dedication to ethical progress and its aspiration for a future where technology enhances societal wellbeing,” said Paul Polizzotto, Founder & CEO of ScaleWith. “Merging cutting-edge AI with social impact is a way to harness the power of the global economy as a force for positive social change.”

ScaleWith’s innovative AI technology represents a pivotal advancement in social impact, generating more than $600M in additional revenue and securing $100M for social impact initiatives. This transformative tool has positively affected over 60M people across the globe to date.

ScaleWith’s Social Impact Copilot™ is available now at https://www.scalewith.com/products/scalewith-social-impact-copilot and on Salesforce’s AppExchange, inviting businesses worldwide to join this transformative journey towards responsible and impactful customer engagement.

For more information about Social Impact Copilot™, please visit https://www.scalewith.com/products/scalewith-social-impact-copilot or contact Jim Tantaro, Chief Customer Officer at jim.tantaro@scalewith.com for a demo.

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith is a leading Social Impact AI technology company focused on revolutionizing the integration of social impact in businesses across industries. With innovative solutions like Social Impact AI, Social Impact Copilot™, ScaleWith Sales, ScaleWith Marketing, ScaleWith Procurement, and other products, ScaleWith seeks to transform corporate social responsibility from a business cost to a revenue generator. ScaleWith aims to change the world one transaction at a time through its toolset.

