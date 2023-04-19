ScaleWith Forms Advisory Boards to Advance Industry Standards for Social Impact Measurement, Reporting, & Verification

Industry-Leading Companies to Advise on Customer Experience, Product, and Technology Roadmaps, and Social Impact Best Practices

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScaleWith, Inc., a market-making SaaS technology company that embeds social impact funding into B2B and public sector transactions, today announced the formation of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to advance industry standards for measurement, reporting, and verification of social impact and corporate ESG initiatives. Consisting of leading organizations using ScaleWith’s SellWith and BuyWith SaaS products, the CAB will also serve as a dedicated forum to provide user feedback and insights that will help develop customer enhancements; and drive product innovation, platform solutions, and service levels.

In addition to the formation of its CAB, ScaleWith also today announced the formation of its Technical Advisory Board (TAB) to provide expertise and resources to shape product and technology roadmaps to enhance the efficacy and transparency of social impact and corporate ESG initiatives. Comprised of technical experts working with customers to deploy ScaleWith’s SellWith and BuyWith products, the TAB will also function as a dedicated forum for technical partners and system integrators to share valuable insights that will inform ScaleWith’s future product roadmap and technical standards for social impact measurement and reporting.

ScaleWith transforms social impact from a cost center into a revenue generator by embedding new funding for sustainability and social impact into B2B and public sector transactions. Spun out of CBS Corporation in connection with CBS’ merger with Viacom, ScaleWith incorporates social impact funding (e.g., support for programs addressing Climate/Sustainability, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Net Zero, Veterans/First Responders, and STEAM Workforce Development) into B2B and public sector transactions as a differentiator for sales teams and as a value-add for procurement teams.

ScaleWith does not replace or compete with existing CSR/philanthropy investments, instead ScaleWith’s products create new funding streams that augment and increase the return on corporate social impact initiatives.

ScaleWith’s SaaS products include:

SellWith for Salesforce

SellWith Pro > social impact funding platform for small and fast-growing businesses looking to efficiently use social impact funding as an additional incentive in commercial transactions;

> social impact funding platform for small and fast-growing businesses looking to efficiently use social impact funding as an additional incentive in commercial transactions; SellWith Select > social impact funding platform with an enhanced recommendation engine for ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners; and

> social impact funding platform with an enhanced recommendation engine for ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners; and SellWith Enterprise > social impact funding platform with an advanced recommendation engine and access to ScaleWith’s award-winning engagement content library.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, SellWith is now available to Sales Cloud customers on the AppExchange at www.appexchange.com.

BuyWith

Businesses and public sector entities can leverage their purchasing power in transactions by embedding social impact funding into their RFP award criteria.

Customers using SellWith and BuyWith are able to select social impact funding recipients from GiveWith, ScaleWith’s proprietary network of 140+ Social Impact Partners delivering 400+ programs worldwide. ScaleWith’s proprietary methodology utilizes A.I., investor disclosures, and ESG commitments to provide insights into buyers’ social impact priorities and identifies matching impact partners and programs. ScaleWith also closely tracks and quantifies social impact funding results through reports tied to KPIs that can be shared with stakeholders. ScaleWith’s prolific studio-quality content library of media assets enable customers to communicate and highlight their impact with customers, employees, suppliers, and investors.

ScaleWith customers and technology partners include Accenture, Coforge, Deloitte, IBM, Paramount, Salesforce, Thunder, TimeCO2, and Xoriant. Additional appointments to ScaleWith’s CAB and TAB are expected in the coming weeks.

Since last year, ScaleWith has been working with former Ohio Governor, John Kasich, to refine BuyWith’s product features to address the needs of local and state governments, as well as public sector entities in higher education and health services. ScaleWith has piloted BuyWith in the state of Ohio and is expected to rollout to public sector entities nationwide later this spring, enabling public sector entities across the country to leverage their purchasing power by embedding funding for social impact projects that benefit local communities into their RFP award criteria.

Comments on the News

“Deloitte is proud that our technical expertise contributed to the development of ScaleWith’s BuyWith product, which enables customers to transform business transactions into new funding to address society’s pressing challenges,” said Frederic Girardeau-Montaut, Global Market Offering Leader – SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Network (ISBN), Deloitte. “ScaleWith’s social impact funding for climate solutions, meaningful diversity and inclusion, critical support for veterans and first responders, and development of the next gen workforce aligns with Deloitte’s philosophy of making a positive difference in every corner of the world where we operate.”

product, which enables customers to transform business transactions into new funding to address society’s pressing challenges,” said Frederic Girardeau-Montaut, Global Market Offering Leader – SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Network (ISBN), Deloitte. “ScaleWith’s social impact funding for climate solutions, meaningful diversity and inclusion, critical support for veterans and first responders, and development of the next gen workforce aligns with Deloitte’s philosophy of making a positive difference in every corner of the world where we operate.” “Increasingly, our clients are seeking verifiable strategies to measure and report their ESG and social impact commitments,” said Shailendra Agrawal, EVP and US business head, Coforge. “Through ScaleWith, we are looking to embed sustainability and social impact programs in our customer engagements as a strategic investment to drive a common ESG agenda.”

“We look forward to the contributions of our SellWith and BuyWith customers who are serving on our Customer Advisory Board,” said Ed Dandridge, President, ScaleWith. “These industry-leading companies will provide critical insights that will sharpen our business strategy as we introduce additional products and services to meet increasing market demand.”

and customers who are serving on our Customer Advisory Board,” said Ed Dandridge, President, ScaleWith. “These industry-leading companies will provide critical insights that will sharpen our business strategy as we introduce additional products and services to meet increasing market demand.” “ScaleWith offers a very compelling and comprehensive solution to bring operational rigor to ESG programs. We are leveraging SellWith to turn social impact into sales incentives that accelerate deals and deepen our customer relationships, and we are also using BuyWith to enhance our ESG commitments through our procurement activities in partnership with our suppliers,” added Vic Gupta, Chief Sustainability Officer, Coforge. “Our ScaleWith partnership represents a 360-degree approach to bringing rigor, transparency, and measurement to social impact.”

“We are deeply gratified that these world-class companies are collaborating with ScaleWith to help bring greater rigor, transparency, and ROI to social impact and corporate ESG initiatives,” said Paul Polizzotto, Founder & CEO, ScaleWith. “The expertise, resources and data they will contribute to our Customer and Technical Advisory Boards will enable fulfillment of stringent global impact frameworks and ESG regulatory standards.”

“TIME CO2 is committed to making it easy for any company to compensate for their unavoidable carbon emissions by supporting the very highest quality climate projects. Our team scientifically vets climate projects and curates them in diversified portfolios designed for maximum impact,” said Simon Mulcahy, CEO of TIME CO2 and TIME President of Sustainability. “SellWith is already generating funding for TIME CO2’s Planet Portfolio that is flowing directly to highly vetted climate and nature projects. We‘re excited about our close partnership with the ScaleWith team that’s directly supporting amazing ecopreneurs and Indigenous communities.”

“There’s a critical financing gap facing local governments that will not be met by the federal government or state governments,” said Former Ohio Governor, John Kasich. “Using BuyWith, cities, counties and states can turn their everyday purchasing activities into new funding sources for local programs. I am pleased that BuyWith’s groundbreaking technology is being launched in my home state of Ohio.”

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith is a SaaS technology company that empowers customers to increase revenue and drive growth by embedding social impact into B2B and public sector transactions. ScaleWith’s suite of solutions enables businesses, organizations, and public sector entities to embed funding for social impact enterprises and programs (ESG, DE&I, First Responders & Veterans and STEAM Workforce Development) into existing sales and procurement transactions at no additional cost. ScaleWith users can redirect underperforming and unused customer acquisition budgets toward social impact incentives, meeting their social impact commitments while delivering unique value to their business partners by providing access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of global social impact partners. ScaleWith and its predecessor companies have directed more than $100M in funding and resources to social impact initiatives and improved the lives of more than 60M people.

Visit scalewith.com to learn more.

Contacts

Julianna Arnold



ScaleWith



media@scalewith.com