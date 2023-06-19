ScaleNorth Named Among Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs

Leading NetSuite Solutions Provider Receives Industry Recognition for Market Growth and Leadership

COVINA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NetSuite—ScaleNorth, the premier NetSuite solutions provider and 2022 NetSuite BPO Partner of the Year, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs list underscoring its exceptional year-over-year growth and client adoption since its founding in 2018. For more than two decades, Bob Scott, an expert in the mid-market financial software community, has been informing the industry via Bob Scott’s Insights, now known as ERP Global Insights. The publication’s list of the 100 most accomplished value-added resellers (VARs) is judged based on annual revenue, validating ScaleNorth’s compelling industry growth.

“ We are honored to have made Bob Scott’s Top VAR list for 2023,” said David Lasky, Managing Director at ScaleNorth. “ This industry accolade highlights our continued growth and underscores our proven track record of creating strong results for clients. With an exclusive focus on NetSuite, our team remains laser-focused on driving enterprise value and this recognition would not be possible without their relentless commitment to ensuring ongoing customer success.”

With an impressive 310 NetSuite certifications held by ScaleNorth’s skilled team of 250+ employees, 56% of which are certified public accountants (CPAs), the firm possesses the expert skill level to swiftly maximize NetSuite outcomes and ensure quick ROI.

It does this by delivering a wide range of services including NetSuite implementation, consulting, QuickBooks migration, rescue of failed projects and more. In addition, its business process outsourcing (BPO) services spanning basic accounting to fractional controller services, allow businesses to concentrate on their core competencies, leading to efficient operations and sustainable growth. Another key element of ScaleNorth’s success is its strategic partnership with private equity firms. Its team of in-house CPAs enhance financials and reporting for portfolio companies, facilitating streamlined scaling.

With these core strengths and a client-centric approach, ScaleNorth has emerged as a leading player in the NetSuite consulting, outsourcing and implementation space, fueling its rapid growth and exceptional performance. It values collaborating closely with clients and emphasizes streamlining business processes, leveraging critical analytics, harnessing cutting-edge technology and proactively preparing clients for future challenges.

“ It is our mission to provide value-added services that support the growth and success of our customers’ businesses,” added Joe Rovirosa, Managing Director at ScaleNorth. “ We look forward to continuing to make good on our commitment to not only create success for our clients but also to continue to shine as an outstanding service provider.”

About ScaleNorth: ScaleNorth is a premier NetSuite solutions provider enabling clients to leverage the #1 cloud-based ERP system to its full potential. Roughly half of its 250+ team members are CPAs, and its skilled financial professionals collectively hold more than 310 NetSuite certifications. The group has a proven track record of success with NetSuite implementation, customization, integration, troubleshooting and the rescue of previously failed deployments. As the 2022 NetSuite BPO Partner of the Year, its business process outsourcing (BPO) team offers everything from general accounting to fractional controller services, reducing cost, increasing quality and speed, producing financial statements and delivering meaningful insights. Its private equity advisory practice supports acquisitions, divestitures, portfolio optimization and more—adding value through all stages of the investment lifecycle. To learn more visit, www.scalenorth.com.

Contacts

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101