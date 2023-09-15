Scale Logic Becomes Exclusive North American VAD for ObviousFuture

Innovative AI-powered Media Search Solution set to Revolutionize Media Search and Content Management





BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataManagement–Scale Logic, a prominent leader in Media Workflow Solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ObviousFuture. Their software, Cara.One, is a revolutionary AI-powered media search and content management platform. As the exclusive North American Value-Added Distributor of Cara.One, Scale Logic is set to transform how media professionals handle content search, post-production processes, and overall workflow efficiency.

Unlike traditional search engines that rely on metadata and tags, Cara.One brings a groundbreaking approach to media content discovery. With its unparalleled ability to comprehend the actual content of media, the platform empowers users to effortlessly locate the precise assets they require, significantly streamlining post-production workflows and delivering substantial time and cost savings. By bypassing the need for extensive tagging and metadata entry, Cara.One is poised to redefine how media professionals interact with their content archives.

“At Scale Logic, we are committed to identifying leading-edge solutions that enhance our client’s productivity and empower their creative endeavors,” said Bob Herzan, CEO of Scale Logic. “Our partnership with Cara.One aligns perfectly with this mission, as their innovative AI-driven platform eliminates the conventional barriers to efficient media search and content management.”

Key features and benefits of the Cara.One platform includes:

Intuitive Interface: Cara.One offers an intuitive user interface that allows users to swiftly navigate and interact with their media libraries, ensuring a seamless experience.

Content Understanding: By comprehending the content itself, Cara.One enables users to search for shots based on concepts, emotions, and even specific statements within interviews, transcending the limitations of traditional metadata-based searches.

Elimination of Repetitive Work: The platform eradicates the need for extensive tagging and retagging, saving users from spending countless hours on manual data entry and organization.

Cost Efficiency: With Cara.One’s advanced content discovery capabilities, users can efficiently repurpose existing assets, eliminating the need to repurchase stock footage or recreate content that may have been difficult to locate in the past.

Adaptive Learning: Cara.One evolves alongside users, learning from their content usage patterns and continuously enhancing its ability to serve relevant media assets.

“We are excited to join forces with Scale Logic as the North American Value-Added Distributor of Cara.One,” stated Eddi Weinwurm, President at ObviousFuture. “This partnership enables us to extend our reach and provide media professionals across North America with a transformative solution that will elevate their content management and production workflows.”

Scale Logic and ObviousFuture’s collaboration represents a leap forward in the media industry’s quest for more efficient, intuitive, and cost-effective content management solutions. By harnessing the power of AI-driven content understanding, the partnership will unlock new levels of creativity and productivity for media professionals.

