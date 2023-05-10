Scale AI Partners with XVIII Airborne Corps for First LLM Deployment to a U.S. Government Classified Network

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale AI, the data infrastructure for AI, today announced it is deploying the first large language model (LLM) on a classified network for the XVIII Airborne Corps – unlocking AI-powered decision-making for defense.

The partnership also marks the unveiling of Scale Donovan, the company’s federal AI platform to help operators, analysts, and decision-makers understand, plan, and act in minutes instead of weeks. Additionally, Donovan utilizes Reinforcement Learning From Human Feedback (RLHF) to continuously fine-tune the technology and better support mission objectives over time.

A key challenge facing military planners is the sheer volume of information available to support decision-making, most of which are in a variety of different formats. Now, decision-makers do not need to increase the size of their staff to manually analyze data. Using Donovan, they can make faster and better-informed decisions in rapidly evolving situations. The platform will be ingesting over 100,000 pages of live data for the XVIII Airborne Corps, such as orders, situation reports, and intelligence reports, to help military staff understand and organize the ever-growing volume of data with no training or coding experience – in minutes.

“ To achieve decision advantage over adversaries in competition and conflict we must be able to condition, transform and aggregate data at the speed of war. LLMs are critical to our Corps vision of data centric warfare,” said COL. Joe O’Callaghan, the Fire Support Coordinator of the XVIII Airborne Corps. “ We are thrilled to partner with the CDAO and Scale AI, in our data centric approach and operationalize this capability in our Scarlet Dragon series of exercises as we continue to refine our ability to out decide, out-think and out-perform any adversary.”

XVIII Airborne Corps will deploy Donovan for critical use cases:

Live context of friendly and enemy force operations by ingesting live data, such as orders, situation reports, and intelligence reports. This can help commanders better use the available staff, identify novel solutions more easily, and evaluate rapidly changing situations.

Context for intelligence-operations fusion by ingesting reporting, unit observations, and reducing the operational planning cycle time.

Decisional advantage with crisis planning support by ingesting open source data for potential conflict areas, which will identify insights to support intelligence preparation of the battlespace.

Donovan will also support the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) to accelerate planning and enable the DoD to facilitate cross-combatant command collaboration. For example, the air tasking order cycle currently takes three days, and Donovan can shorten the timeframe of that cycle to hours.

Learn more about Scale Donovan by visiting https://scale.com/donovan.

About Scale AI

Scale accelerates the development of AI within organizations of any size to deliver critical business insights and operational efficiency. Its data-centric infrastructure platform leverages RLHF (Reinforced Learning with Human Feedback) to help organizations build the strongest AI models, enabling any company to deploy algorithms that supercharge their business. Scale is trusted by the most ambitious AI companies across industries including Meta, Microsoft, U.S. Army, DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit, Open AI, Cohere, Anthropic, Stability AI, General Motors, Toyota Research Institute, Brex, Instacart and Flexport. Scale was founded in 2016 and is valued at $7.3 billion, backed by Founders Fund, Accel, Index, and Tiger Global.

