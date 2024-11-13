SC24: Phison Disrupts Data Deluge with World’s First PCIe Gen5 128TB Class PASCARI Data Center SSD

Ultra-capacity storage equips next generation data centers with reduced operational costs and increased capacity-per-watt efficiency

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SC24—Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator in NAND Flash technologies, today announced the newest addition and highest available capacity of the Pascari D-Series data center-optimized SSDs to be showcased at SC24. The Pascari D205V drive is the first PCIe Gen5 128TB data center class SSD available for preorder to address shifting storage demands across use cases including AI, media and entertainment (M&E), research and beyond. In a single drive the Pascari D205V offers 122.88TB of storage, creating a four-to-one capacity advantage over traditional cold storage hard drives while shrinking both physical footprint and OPEX costs.









While the exponential data-deluge continues to strain data center infrastructure, organizations face a tipping point to maximize investment while remaining conscious of footprint, cost efficiency and power consumption. The Pascari D205V read-intensive SSD combines Phison’s industry-leading X2 controller and the latest 2Tb 3D QLC technology engineered to enable unequaled 14,600 MB/s sequential read and 3,000K IOPS random read performance. By doubling both the read speeds against Gen4 as well as the capacity against the 61.44TB enterprise SSDs currently available on the market today, the Pascari D205V allows customers to upgrade to larger datasets per server, top-tier capacity-per-watt utilization and unparalleled read performance.

“Since Phison introduced the Pascari enterprise product line in May, they have hit a new milestone in bringing an ultra-capacity option to enterprise organizations,” said Don Jeanette, SSD Research Vice President at TRENDFOCUS. “The ability to recapture power and rack storage efficiency while having the performance to support intensive workloads at PCIe Gen5 Speeds is critical in modern data centers. The timely launch of Pascari D205V continues to underline Phison’s speed and expertise in developing products that both meet modern requirements as well as optimize for scaled out workloads.”

“With the acceleration in AI training and data-intensive workloads there has been a tangible shift to a future-forward focus on storage as a critical component in capturing necessary volume to support data quality and integrity,” said Michael Wu, General Manager and President, Phison US. “With today’s launch, each drive maximizes capacity while reducing power, space and cooling constraints to minimize bottlenecks for transformative use cases. Customers can essentially push past previous infrastructure barriers to continue to scale as the market demands.”

The Pascari D205V is available for preorder now for expected shipping in early Q2 2025 in the popular U.2 and E3.L form factors. For purchase inquiries reach out to sales@phisonenterprise.com.

Complementing the D205V in the Pascari portfolio are the high-capacity 61.44 TB D200V SSD and the high-endurance 15TB SA50V 2.5” SATA III SSD.

Phison will showcase an array of products from its portfolio at SC24, including:

Pascari D205V

Check out the Pascari D205V on the SC24 show floor to learn more about the following features:

PCIe 5.0×4 (Single port)/PCIe 5.0 2×2 (Dual port), NVMe 2.0, ISE, TCG Opal Supported, NVMe-MI supported

Power Loss Protection (PLP), 128 Namespaces, DWPD: 0.3, MTBF: 2.5 million hours

Sequential Performance Up To: Read: 14600 MB/s Write: 3200 MB/s

Random Performance Up To: Read: 3000K IOPS (4K) Write: 35K IOPS (16K)



aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite

Phison’s flagship AI software technology, the aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite, offers the first commercial end-to-end AI experience. This suite processes data from ingest to inference, providing a comprehensive software solution for training LLMs on-premises with customers’ domain specific data. Pro Suite delivers ease of use in domain training, while supporting data privacy, control and affordability provided by aiDAPTIV+.

Phison PCIe Gen6 PS7161

First showcased at FMS 2024, the PS7161 PCIe 6.0 Redriver IC will be demonstrated at the CXL Pavilion: Booth #1807. Building upon the world’s first CXL 1.1 endpoint achievement for Phison’s Gen5 redriver earlier this year, the PS7161 is the first Gen6 redriver available now for preorder with expected shipping in Q1 2025. This next generation advancement brings double the speeds compared to Gen5 to meet the demands of modern AI use cases and Gen6 systems. For purchase inquiries reach out to sales@phisonenterprise.com.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Phison’s showcase to experience these groundbreaking technologies firsthand. Visit our booth #4541 during the SC24 event to learn more about our products.

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA. For more information, please visit http://www.phison.com.

