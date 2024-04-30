Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the MoffettNathanson 2024 Media and Communications...
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the MoffettNathanson 2024 Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Marc Montagner, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the MoffettNathanson 2024 Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 2:00pm ET. The conference will be at the Hilton Midtown in New York. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

