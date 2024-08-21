Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The Bank of America 2024 Media,...
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The Bank of America 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Marc Montagner, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 10:30am (ET). The conference will be at The Bank of America Pavilion in New York. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Articoli correlati

Ark Acquires Vantyr, Enhancing SaaS and Cloud Security Capabilities Across Commercial and Government Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Ark Infotech LLC ("Ark"), a leading cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider serving both commercial and government sectors,...
Continua a leggere

Werner® Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce it has...
Continua a leggere

CyberPower Launches PFC Sinewave 1U Rackmount UPS Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expands top-selling product line to address need for compact, sine wave battery backupSHAKOPEE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CyberPower--Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php