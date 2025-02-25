SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The 33rd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the 33rd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference, Monday, March 10, 2025 at 3:30pm ET. The conference will be at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit www.sbasite.com.

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Maria Alexandra Velez

VP, Corporate Affairs

561-981-7352