SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:50 pm ET. The conference will be at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

