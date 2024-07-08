Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, July 29, 2024 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2024 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, July 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955

 

 

Access Code:

3722027

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Second Quarter 2024 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 4132299

 

Scheduled to begin 7/29/2024 at 11:00 PM and end on 8/12/2024 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

