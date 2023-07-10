SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, July 31, 2023 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, July 31, 2023 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:
 

When:

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM (EDT) 
 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955 
 

Access Code:

7464269 
 

Conference Name:

SBA Second Quarter 2023 Results 
 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 3711070 

Scheduled to begin 7/31/2023 at 11:00 PM and end on 8/14/2023 at 12:00 AM 

(TZ: Eastern) 

 

 

 

Internet Access:

 

www.sbasite.com
 

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

