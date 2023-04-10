SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, May 1, 2023 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows: When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM (EDT) Dial-in Number: 877-692-8955 Access Code: 1432720 Conference Name: SBA First Quarter 2023 Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 6182707



Scheduled to begin 5/2/2023 at 12:00 AM and end on 5/15/2023 at 12:00 AM



(TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

