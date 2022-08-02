SBA Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of the second quarter include:

Net income of $69.2 million or $0.64 per share

AFFO per share increased 16.3% over the prior year period

Total revenue of $652.0 million, representing a 13.3% growth over the prior year period

Entered into an agreement to purchase approximately 2,600 sites in Brazil

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable September 20, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2022.

“Our second-quarter performance was very strong,” stated Jeffrey Stoops, President and CEO. “Wireless carrier activity was, and remains, robust across most of our markets. In both leasing and services, we are extremely busy fulfilling the needs and requests of our customers as they continue to pursue a high level of network investment. Against this demand, we continue to execute very well. We achieved another record for US services revenue in the quarter. We believe domestic and international activity will remain strong into 2023 and perhaps beyond, given the size and scope of our customers’ 5G deployment plans. With respect to capital allocation, we continue to be very disciplined around target leverage levels, and very opportunistic as to allocating capital to portfolio growth or stock repurchases. Consistent with that approach, we have entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 2,600 additional towers in Brazil on terms that we believe are very attractive and will upon closing be immediately accretive to AFFO per share. The acquired towers will be very complementary to our existing towers in Brazil and we expect to integrate these assets smoothly, quickly and with no ongoing material incremental SG&A expense. As a result of these positive results, prospects and investment, we are increasing our 2022 Outlook across all key financial metrics.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q2 2022 Q2 2021 $ Change % Change FX (1) Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Site leasing revenue $ 580.2 $ 524.1 $ 56.1 10.7 % 10.1 % Site development revenue 71.8 51.4 20.4 39.5 % 39.5 % Tower cash flow (1) 459.6 421.2 38.4 9.1 % 8.5 % Net income 69.2 152.7 (83.5 ) (54.7 %) 42.2 % Earnings per share – diluted 0.64 1.37 (0.73 ) (53.3 %) 43.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 437.8 400.2 37.6 9.4 % 8.8 % AFFO (1) 335.3 293.5 41.8 14.2 % 13.3 % AFFO per share (1) 3.07 2.64 0.43 16.3 % 15.2 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $652.0 million compared to $575.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 13.3%. Site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 of $580.2 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $442.1 million and international site leasing revenue of $138.1 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $431.8 million compared to $408.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.8%. International cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $138.6 million compared to $106.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 30.4%, or 27.1% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $71.8 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 39.5%.

Site leasing operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $468.7 million, an increase of 9.3% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 96.4% of the Company’s total operating profit in the second quarter of 2022. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $376.3 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $92.4 million, an increase of 25.1% from the prior year period.

Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022 of $459.6 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $366.5 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $93.1 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022 increased 5.9% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow increased 23.7% over the prior year period, or increased 20.4% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 80.6% in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 81.9% for the prior year period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $69.2 million, or $0.64 per share, and included a $43.1 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $152.7 million, or $1.37 per share, and included a $73.6 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $437.8 million, a 9.4% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 68.2% compared to 70.7% in the prior year period.

Net Cash Interest Expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $82.8 million compared to $90.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8.0%.

AFFO in the second quarter of 2022 was $335.3 million, a 14.2% increase over the prior year period. AFFO per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.07, a 16.3% increase over the prior year period.

Investing Activities

During the second quarter of 2022, SBA acquired 210 communication sites and one data center in Brazil, for total cash consideration of $127.3 million. SBA also built 100 towers during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, SBA owned or operated 36,297 communication sites, 17,395 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 18,902 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $9.9 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 were $191.4 million, consisting of $11.7 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $179.7 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

Subsequent to the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase approximately 200 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $85.0 million in cash. The Company anticipates that these acquisitions will be consummated by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company is under contract to purchase approximately 2,600 sites from Grupo TorreSur (GTS) in Brazil for $725.0 million, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sites to be acquired in this transaction are anticipated to produce approximately $68.0 million of Tower Cash Flow during their first full year of operations after closing based on current estimates of future foreign currency exchange rates.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the second quarter of 2022 with $12.6 billion of total debt, $9.6 billion of total secured debt, $288.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.3 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 7.0x and 5.3x, respectively.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had $480.0 million outstanding under its $1.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock during the second quarter of 2022. As of the date of this filing, the Company has $504.7 million of authorization remaining under its approved repurchase plan.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $76.6 million.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2022 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2022 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract and anticipated to close at the time of this press release. The acquisition from GTS in Brazil is assumed to close on November 1, 2022, for purposes of the Outlook ranges provided. The Company may spend additional capital in 2022 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2022 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022, although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase additional stock during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.35 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.29 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,330 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 16.70 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last two quarters of 2022.

Change from Change from April 25, 2022 April 25, 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook (7) Excluding FX Site leasing revenue (1) $ 2,297.0 to $ 2,317.0 $ 24.0 $ 36.0 Site development revenue $ 260.0 to $ 280.0 $ 40.0 $ 40.0 Total revenues $ 2,557.0 to $ 2,597.0 $ 64.0 $ 76.0 Tower Cash Flow (2) $ 1,821.0 to $ 1,841.0 $ 19.0 $ 26.0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,731.0 to $ 1,751.0 $ 27.0 $ 33.0 Net cash interest expense (3) $ 335.0 to $ 340.0 $ 10.0 $ 10.0 Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (4) $ 46.0 to $ 56.0 $ (1.0 ) $ (1.0 ) AFFO (2) $ 1,300.0 to $ 1,340.0 $ 14.0 $ 20.0 AFFO per share (2) (5) $ 11.87 to $ 12.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.20 Discretionary cash capital expenditures (6) $ 1,410.0 to $ 1,430.0 $ 795.0 $ 801.0

(1) The Company’s Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses. (2) See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense. (4) Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures. (5) Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 109.5 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022. (6) Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release. (7) Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) customer activity and demand for the Company’s wireless communications infrastructure into 2023 and beyond, both domestically and internationally, and the impact of customer 5G buildout and deployment plans, on such demand, (ii) the Company’s future capital allocation, (iii) the Company’s financial and operational performance in 2022, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its updated full year guidance, (iv) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, including the GTS acquisition, (v) the impact of the GTS acquisition, including future financial results from the GTS towers, the timing and ease of integration of such towers and that there will be no ongoing material incremental SG&A expense arising from such acquisition, and (vi) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures; (2) the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth; (3) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (4) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (5) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, including the impact of the completed T-Mobile and Sprint merger, on the Company’s leasing revenue; (6) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (7) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (8) the Company’s ability to maintain expenses and cash capital expenditures at appropriate levels for its business while seeking to attain its investment goals; (9) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (10) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in particular in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and in other international markets; (11) the ability of Dish to compete as a nationwide carrier; (12) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (13) the ability of the Company to achieve its long-term stock repurchases strategy, which will depend, among other things, on the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions; (14) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, weather, availability of labor and supplies and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2022; (15) the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, on the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates; and (16) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the availability of sufficient towers for sale to meet our targets, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria. With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close pending acquisitions and its expectations with respect to the GTS acquisition, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration, its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers and any challenges or costs associated with the integration of such towers. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2022 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 1, 2022.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America, South Africa, the Philippines, and Tanzania. By “Building Better Wireless,” SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Site leasing $ 580,233 $ 524,095 $ 1,139,665 $ 1,029,197 Site development 71,773 51,433 132,111 95,069 Total revenues 652,006 575,528 1,271,776 1,124,266 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization shown below): Cost of site leasing 111,515 95,350 218,670 190,718 Cost of site development 54,497 40,409 100,269 74,815 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 63,274 53,945 125,398 105,546 Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses 6,829 6,794 11,933 11,795 Asset impairment and decommission costs 8,521 3,797 17,033 8,700 Depreciation, accretion, and amortization 176,392 175,469 350,716 359,350 Total operating expenses 421,028 375,764 824,019 750,924 Operating income 230,978 199,764 447,757 373,342 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,517 547 4,020 1,179 Interest expense (84,315 ) (90,544 ) (166,566 ) (180,639 ) Non-cash interest expense (11,529 ) (11,812 ) (23,054 ) (23,615 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees (4,922 ) (4,865 ) (9,804 ) (9,755 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net — (2,020 ) — (13,672 ) Other (expense) income, net (66,141 ) 108,849 42,019 20,410 Total other (expense) income, net (165,390 ) 155 (153,385 ) (206,092 ) Income before income taxes 65,588 199,919 294,372 167,250 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 3,563 (47,250 ) (36,914 ) (26,328 ) Net income 69,151 152,669 257,458 140,922 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 365 — 682 — Net income attributable to SBA Communications Corporation $ 69,516 $ 152,669 $ 258,140 $ 140,922 Net income per common share attributable to SBA Communications Corporation: Basic $ 0.64 $ 1.40 $ 2.39 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 1.37 $ 2.36 $ 1.27 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 107,850 109,412 107,966 109,441 Diluted 109,347 111,301 109,443 111,210

(1) Includes non-cash compensation of $23,248 and $21,077 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $47,364 and $40,661 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,067 $ 367,278 Restricted cash 64,495 65,561 Accounts receivable, net 115,137 101,950 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 54,781 48,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,419 30,813 Total current assets 494,899 614,446 Property and equipment, net 2,677,983 2,575,487 Intangible assets, net 2,800,562 2,803,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,355,881 2,268,470 Acquired and other right-of-use assets, net 1,002,785 964,405 Other assets 679,827 575,644 Total assets $ 10,011,937 $ 9,801,699 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,455 $ 34,066 Accrued expenses 85,697 68,070 Current maturities of long-term debt 662,720 24,000 Deferred revenue 199,829 184,380 Accrued interest 50,841 49,096 Current lease liabilities 256,572 238,497 Other current liabilities 21,086 18,222 Total current liabilities 1,318,200 616,331 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 11,817,504 12,278,694 Long-term lease liabilities 2,047,385 1,981,353 Other long-term liabilities 227,578 191,475 Total long-term liabilities 14,092,467 14,451,522 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 39,881 17,250 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock – par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock – Class A, par value $0.01, 400,000 shares authorized, 107,872 shares and 108,956 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,079 1,089 Additional paid-in capital 2,717,963 2,681,347 Accumulated deficit (7,531,180 ) (7,203,531 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (626,473 ) (762,309 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (5,438,611 ) (5,283,404 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ deficit $ 10,011,937 $ 9,801,699

