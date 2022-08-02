Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022...
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of the second quarter include:

  • Net income of $69.2 million or $0.64 per share
  • AFFO per share increased 16.3% over the prior year period
  • Total revenue of $652.0 million, representing a 13.3% growth over the prior year period
  • Entered into an agreement to purchase approximately 2,600 sites in Brazil

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable September 20, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2022.

“Our second-quarter performance was very strong,” stated Jeffrey Stoops, President and CEO. “Wireless carrier activity was, and remains, robust across most of our markets. In both leasing and services, we are extremely busy fulfilling the needs and requests of our customers as they continue to pursue a high level of network investment. Against this demand, we continue to execute very well. We achieved another record for US services revenue in the quarter. We believe domestic and international activity will remain strong into 2023 and perhaps beyond, given the size and scope of our customers’ 5G deployment plans. With respect to capital allocation, we continue to be very disciplined around target leverage levels, and very opportunistic as to allocating capital to portfolio growth or stock repurchases. Consistent with that approach, we have entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 2,600 additional towers in Brazil on terms that we believe are very attractive and will upon closing be immediately accretive to AFFO per share. The acquired towers will be very complementary to our existing towers in Brazil and we expect to integrate these assets smoothly, quickly and with no ongoing material incremental SG&A expense. As a result of these positive results, prospects and investment, we are increasing our 2022 Outlook across all key financial metrics.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and comparisons to the prior year period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

excluding

 

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

FX (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Site leasing revenue

 

$

580.2

 

$

524.1

 

$

56.1

 

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

10.1

%

Site development revenue

 

 

71.8

 

 

51.4

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

39.5

%

 

 

39.5

%

Tower cash flow (1)

 

 

459.6

 

 

421.2

 

 

38.4

 

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

8.5

%

Net income

 

 

69.2

 

 

152.7

 

 

(83.5

)

 

 

(54.7

%)

 

 

42.2

%

Earnings per share – diluted

 

 

0.64

 

 

1.37

 

 

(0.73

)

 

 

(53.3

%)

 

 

43.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

437.8

 

 

400.2

 

 

37.6

 

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

8.8

%

AFFO (1)

 

 

335.3

 

 

293.5

 

 

41.8

 

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

13.3

%

AFFO per share (1)

 

 

3.07

 

 

2.64

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

15.2

%

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $652.0 million compared to $575.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 13.3%. Site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 of $580.2 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $442.1 million and international site leasing revenue of $138.1 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $431.8 million compared to $408.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.8%. International cash site leasing revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $138.6 million compared to $106.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 30.4%, or 27.1% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $71.8 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 39.5%.

Site leasing operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $468.7 million, an increase of 9.3% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 96.4% of the Company’s total operating profit in the second quarter of 2022. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $376.3 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $92.4 million, an increase of 25.1% from the prior year period.

Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022 of $459.6 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $366.5 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $93.1 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022 increased 5.9% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow increased 23.7% over the prior year period, or increased 20.4% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 80.6% in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 81.9% for the prior year period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $69.2 million, or $0.64 per share, and included a $43.1 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $152.7 million, or $1.37 per share, and included a $73.6 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $437.8 million, a 9.4% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 68.2% compared to 70.7% in the prior year period.

Net Cash Interest Expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $82.8 million compared to $90.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8.0%.

AFFO in the second quarter of 2022 was $335.3 million, a 14.2% increase over the prior year period. AFFO per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.07, a 16.3% increase over the prior year period.

Investing Activities

During the second quarter of 2022, SBA acquired 210 communication sites and one data center in Brazil, for total cash consideration of $127.3 million. SBA also built 100 towers during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, SBA owned or operated 36,297 communication sites, 17,395 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 18,902 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $9.9 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 were $191.4 million, consisting of $11.7 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $179.7 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

Subsequent to the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase approximately 200 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $85.0 million in cash. The Company anticipates that these acquisitions will be consummated by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company is under contract to purchase approximately 2,600 sites from Grupo TorreSur (GTS) in Brazil for $725.0 million, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sites to be acquired in this transaction are anticipated to produce approximately $68.0 million of Tower Cash Flow during their first full year of operations after closing based on current estimates of future foreign currency exchange rates.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the second quarter of 2022 with $12.6 billion of total debt, $9.6 billion of total secured debt, $288.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.3 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 7.0x and 5.3x, respectively.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had $480.0 million outstanding under its $1.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock during the second quarter of 2022. As of the date of this filing, the Company has $504.7 million of authorization remaining under its approved repurchase plan.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $76.6 million.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2022 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2022 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract and anticipated to close at the time of this press release. The acquisition from GTS in Brazil is assumed to close on November 1, 2022, for purposes of the Outlook ranges provided. The Company may spend additional capital in 2022 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2022 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022, although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase additional stock during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.35 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.29 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,330 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 16.70 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last two quarters of 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

 

April 25, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 25, 2022

 

Outlook

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Full Year 2022

 

Outlook (7)

 

Excluding FX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Site leasing revenue (1)

 

 

 

 

$

2,297.0

to

$

2,317.0

 

$

24.0

 

 

$

36.0

 

Site development revenue

 

 

 

 

$

260.0

to

$

280.0

 

$

40.0

 

 

$

40.0

 

Total revenues

 

 

 

 

$

2,557.0

to

$

2,597.0

 

$

64.0

 

 

$

76.0

 

Tower Cash Flow (2)

 

 

 

 

$

1,821.0

to

$

1,841.0

 

$

19.0

 

 

$

26.0

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

 

 

 

$

1,731.0

to

$

1,751.0

 

$

27.0

 

 

$

33.0

 

Net cash interest expense (3)

 

 

 

 

$

335.0

to

$

340.0

 

$

10.0

 

 

$

10.0

 

Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (4)

 

 

 

 

$

46.0

to

$

56.0

 

$

(1.0

)

 

$

(1.0

)

AFFO (2)

 

 

 

 

$

1,300.0

to

$

1,340.0

 

$

14.0

 

 

$

20.0

 

AFFO per share (2) (5)

 

 

 

 

$

11.87

to

$

12.24

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.20

 

Discretionary cash capital expenditures (6)

 

 

 

 

$

1,410.0

to

$

1,430.0

 

$

795.0

 

 

$

801.0

 

(1)

The Company’s Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses.

(2)

See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(3)

Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense.

(4)

Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures.

(5)

Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 109.5 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022.

(6)

Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release.

(7)

Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.

Conference Call Information

SBA Communications Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT) to discuss the quarterly results. The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

Dial-in Number:

(877) 692-8955

Access Code:

3362526

Conference Name:

SBA Second quarter 2022 results

Replay Available:

August 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM to August 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern)

Replay Number:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 3252031

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

 

 

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) customer activity and demand for the Company’s wireless communications infrastructure into 2023 and beyond, both domestically and internationally, and the impact of customer 5G buildout and deployment plans, on such demand, (ii) the Company’s future capital allocation, (iii) the Company’s financial and operational performance in 2022, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its updated full year guidance, (iv) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, including the GTS acquisition, (v) the impact of the GTS acquisition, including future financial results from the GTS towers, the timing and ease of integration of such towers and that there will be no ongoing material incremental SG&A expense arising from such acquisition, and (vi) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures; (2) the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth; (3) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (4) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (5) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, including the impact of the completed T-Mobile and Sprint merger, on the Company’s leasing revenue; (6) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (7) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (8) the Company’s ability to maintain expenses and cash capital expenditures at appropriate levels for its business while seeking to attain its investment goals; (9) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (10) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in particular in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and in other international markets; (11) the ability of Dish to compete as a nationwide carrier; (12) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (13) the ability of the Company to achieve its long-term stock repurchases strategy, which will depend, among other things, on the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions; (14) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, weather, availability of labor and supplies and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2022; (15) the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, on the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates; and (16) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the availability of sufficient towers for sale to meet our targets, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria. With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close pending acquisitions and its expectations with respect to the GTS acquisition, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration, its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers and any challenges or costs associated with the integration of such towers. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2022 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 1, 2022.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America, South Africa, the Philippines, and Tanzania. By “Building Better Wireless,” SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

For the three months

 

For the six months

 

 

ended June 30,

 

ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Site leasing

 

$

580,233

 

 

$

524,095

 

 

$

1,139,665

 

 

$

1,029,197

 

Site development

 

 

71,773

 

 

 

51,433

 

 

 

132,111

 

 

 

95,069

 

Total revenues

 

 

652,006

 

 

 

575,528

 

 

 

1,271,776

 

 

 

1,124,266

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and amortization shown below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of site leasing

 

 

111,515

 

 

 

95,350

 

 

 

218,670

 

 

 

190,718

 

Cost of site development

 

 

54,497

 

 

 

40,409

 

 

 

100,269

 

 

 

74,815

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1)

 

 

63,274

 

 

 

53,945

 

 

 

125,398

 

 

 

105,546

 

Acquisition and new business initiatives related

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

adjustments and expenses

 

 

6,829

 

 

 

6,794

 

 

 

11,933

 

 

 

11,795

 

Asset impairment and decommission costs

 

 

8,521

 

 

 

3,797

 

 

 

17,033

 

 

 

8,700

 

Depreciation, accretion, and amortization

 

 

176,392

 

 

 

175,469

 

 

 

350,716

 

 

 

359,350

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

421,028

 

 

 

375,764

 

 

 

824,019

 

 

 

750,924

 

Operating income

 

 

230,978

 

 

 

199,764

 

 

 

447,757

 

 

 

373,342

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

4,020

 

 

 

1,179

 

Interest expense

 

 

(84,315

)

 

 

(90,544

)

 

 

(166,566

)

 

 

(180,639

)

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

(11,529

)

 

 

(11,812

)

 

 

(23,054

)

 

 

(23,615

)

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

(4,922

)

 

 

(4,865

)

 

 

(9,804

)

 

 

(9,755

)

Loss from extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

 

 

 

(13,672

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(66,141

)

 

 

108,849

 

 

 

42,019

 

 

 

20,410

 

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(165,390

)

 

 

155

 

 

 

(153,385

)

 

 

(206,092

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

65,588

 

 

 

199,919

 

 

 

294,372

 

 

 

167,250

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

 

3,563

 

 

 

(47,250

)

 

 

(36,914

)

 

 

(26,328

)

Net income

 

 

69,151

 

 

 

152,669

 

 

 

257,458

 

 

 

140,922

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

365

 

 

 

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to SBA Communications

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporation

 

$

69,516

 

 

$

152,669

 

 

$

258,140

 

 

$

140,922

 

Net income per common share attributable to SBA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications Corporation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

1.29

 

Diluted

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

2.36

 

 

$

1.27

 

Weighted average number of common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

107,850

 

 

 

109,412

 

 

 

107,966

 

 

 

109,441

 

Diluted

 

 

109,347

 

 

 

111,301

 

 

 

109,443

 

 

 

111,210

 

(1)

Includes non-cash compensation of $23,248 and $21,077 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $47,364 and $40,661 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par values)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

183,067

 

 

$

367,278

 

Restricted cash

 

 

64,495

 

 

 

65,561

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

115,137

 

 

 

101,950

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

 

 

54,781

 

 

 

48,844

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

77,419

 

 

 

30,813

 

Total current assets

 

 

494,899

 

 

 

614,446

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,677,983

 

 

 

2,575,487

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,800,562

 

 

 

2,803,247

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

2,355,881

 

 

 

2,268,470

 

Acquired and other right-of-use assets, net

 

 

1,002,785

 

 

 

964,405

 

Other assets

 

 

679,827

 

 

 

575,644

 

Total assets

 

$

10,011,937

 

 

$

9,801,699

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS,

 

 

 

 

 

 

AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

41,455

 

 

$

34,066

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

85,697

 

 

 

68,070

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

662,720

 

 

 

24,000

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

199,829

 

 

 

184,380

 

Accrued interest

 

 

50,841

 

 

 

49,096

 

Current lease liabilities

 

 

256,572

 

 

 

238,497

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

21,086

 

 

 

18,222

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,318,200

 

 

 

616,331

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

11,817,504

 

 

 

12,278,694

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

2,047,385

 

 

 

1,981,353

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

227,578

 

 

 

191,475

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

14,092,467

 

 

 

14,451,522

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

39,881

 

 

 

17,250

 

Shareholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock – par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock – Class A, par value $0.01, 400,000 shares authorized, 107,872 shares and

 

 

 

 

 

 

108,956 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

 

 

 

 

 

 

respectively

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,089

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,717,963

 

 

 

2,681,347

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(7,531,180

)

 

 

(7,203,531

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

 

(626,473

)

 

 

(762,309

)

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

 

(5,438,611

)

 

 

(5,283,404

)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ deficit

 

$

10,011,937

 

 

$

9,801,699

 

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Eagles Fly High With Cloud-Based Digital Signage at ‘The Linc’

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key Takeaways Location: Lincoln Financial Field, NovaCare Complex Seating Capacity: 70,000 Square Footage: 1.7 Million+ Number of Screens: 400+ Hardware: LG WP400 Players, BrightSign...
Continua a leggere

REV Group Names New SVP, Chief Information Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), with leading companies that design and manufacture specialty vehicles in the fire...
Continua a leggere

Zelis to Acquire Healthcare Cost Control Innovator Payer Compass; Combined Assets to Deliver Advanced Claims Management Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Zelis accelerates mission of making care more affordable and transparent for all with Payer Compass’s advanced technology for claims...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eagles Fly High With Cloud-Based Digital Signage at ‘The Linc’

Business Wire