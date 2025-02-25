SBA Communications Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Provides Full Year 2025 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

Net income of $178.8 million or $1.61 per share

Industry-leading AFFO per share of $3.47

Quarter-ending Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio lowest in company history

Industry-leading dividend growth

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, an increase of approximately 13% over the dividend paid in the fourth quarter. The distribution is payable March 27, 2025 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2025.

“We had a solid finish to 2024, producing favorable results both financially and operationally,” commented Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carrier activity levels in the US continued to grow and we finished 2024 with our highest backlogs of the year for both leasing and services, setting us up well for continued momentum in 2025. Our US customers continue to invest in their networks, deploying mid-band spectrum in support of Fixed Wireless Access and 5G coverage expansion, as well as investment in general network densification and expanded rural coverage. This dynamic should be favorable for organic leasing growth on our US assets for the next several years. Internationally we also saw solid leasing activity while we continued to expand our portfolio in certain markets and streamline operations in others. Subsequent to year-end we exited our operations in the Philippines and entered into an agreement to exit Colombia, eliminating subscale markets and allowing us to better focus our attention on growing and operating other key markets. In addition, our balance sheet remains very strong as we ended the year with our all-time lowest net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 6.1x and no remaining debt maturities in 2025. This strength, along with the significant free cash flow that we are generating every year, has given us the confidence to increase our quarterly dividend by 13%. This dividend on an annual basis represents approximately 35% of AFFO in our 2025 Outlook, leaving us with significant capital available for the Millicom acquisition closing, potential additional portfolio growth and potential stock repurchases. Our business remains strong, and we are well positioned to benefit from helping our customers efficiently meet their many network needs.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $ Change % Change FX (1) Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Site leasing revenue $ 646.3 $ 636.1 $ 10.2 1.6 % 4.6 % Site development revenue 47.4 39.0 8.4 21.5 % 21.5 % Site leasing segment operating profit (2) 530.2 516.8 13.4 2.6 % 5.4 % Tower cash flow (1) 527.8 512.2 15.6 3.0 % 5.9 % Net cash interest expense 89.5 93.0 (3.5 ) (3.7 %) (3.9 %) Net income (3) 178.8 109.5 69.3 63.3 % 226.8 % Earnings per share — diluted 1.61 1.01 0.60 59.2 % 227.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 489.3 480.7 8.6 1.8 % 4.6 % AFFO (1) 375.1 365.7 9.4 2.6 % 5.9 % AFFO per share (1) 3.47 3.37 0.10 3.0 % 6.2 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release. (2) Site leasing contributed 97.9% of the Company’s total operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2024. (3) Net income includes a $77.8 million loss and $28.3 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries which are denominated in a currency other than the subsidiaries’ functional currencies for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The table below details select financial results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $ Change % Change FX ($ in millions) Domestic site leasing revenue $ 471.8 $ 466.6 $ 5.2 1.1 % 1.1 % Domestic cash site leasing revenue 472.3 460.9 11.4 2.5 % 2.5 % Domestic site leasing segment operating profit 403.0 399.0 4.0 1.0 % 1.0 % Domestic site leasing tower cash flow (1) 401.0 392.0 9.0 2.3 % 2.3 % Int'l site leasing revenue 174.5 169.5 5.0 2.9 % 14.2 % Int'l cash site leasing revenue 173.8 171.4 2.4 1.4 % 12.7 % Int'l site leasing segment operating profit 127.2 117.8 9.4 7.9 % 20.3 % Int'l site leasing tower cash flow (1) 126.8 120.2 6.6 5.5 % 17.8 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

The table below details key margins for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and comparisons to the prior year period.

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Tower Cash Flow Margin (1) 81.7 % 81.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 70.6 % 71.6 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Investing Activities

During the fourth quarter of 2024, SBA acquired 7 communication sites for total cash consideration of $1.3 million. SBA also built 159 towers during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, SBA owned or operated 39,749 communication sites, 17,464 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 22,285 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $14.3 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $87.0 million, consisting of $17.3 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $69.7 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2024, in addition to the over 7,000 sites under contract with Millicom as previously announced, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase 32 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $14.6 million in cash that it expects to close by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

On January 10, 2025, the Company sold all of its towers and related assets held in the Philippines. On February 20, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell all of its towers and related assets held in Colombia. This transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025; however, the ultimate closing is dependent upon regulatory approvals and other requirements and may differ from this date.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with $13.7 billion of total debt, $10.7 billion of total secured debt, $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.0 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 6.1x and 4.6x, respectively.

On October 2, 2024, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SBA Senior Finance II, amended its Senior Credit Agreement to (1) reduce the stated rate of interest of the Initial Term Loans to, at SBA Senior Finance II’s election, the Base Rate plus 75 basis points (previously 100 basis points) or Term SOFR plus 175 basis points (previously 200 basis points) and (2) amend certain other terms and conditions under the Senior Credit Agreement.

On October 11, 2024, the Company, through an existing trust, issued $1.45 billion of Secured Tower Revenue Securities Series 2024-1C which have an interest rate of 4.831%, an anticipated repayment date of October 9, 2029 and a final maturity date of October 8, 2054 (the “2024-1C Tower Securities”) and $620.0 million of Secured Tower Revenue Securities Series 2024-2C which have an effective interest rate of 4.654%, an anticipated repayment date of October 8, 2027 and a final maturity date of October 8, 2054 (the “2024-2C Tower Securities”). The aggregate $2.07 billion of 2024-1C Tower Securities and 2024-2C Tower Securities have a blended effective interest rate of 4.778% and a weighted average life through the anticipated repayment date of 4.4 years. Net proceeds from this offering were used (1) to repay the aggregate principal amount of the 2014-2C Tower Securities ($620.0 million) on October 8, 2024, (2) to repay the aggregate principal amount of the 2019-1C Tower Securities ($1.165 billion) and the 2019-1R Tower Securities ($61.4 million) on January 15, 2025, and (3) for general corporate purposes.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had no amount outstanding under its $2.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of the date of this filing, the Company has $204.7 million of authorization remaining under its approved repurchase plan.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $105.4 million.

Outlook

The Company is providing its initial full year 2025 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2025 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract which are expected to close in 2025 at the time of this press release. This includes an estimated closing date for the previously announced transaction with Millicom of September 1, 2025; however, the ultimate closing is dependent upon regulatory approvals and other requirements and may differ from this date. The Company may spend additional capital in 2025 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2025 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock or new debt financings during 2025, although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase stock or issue new debt during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.77 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.42 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,600 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 18.34 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout 2025. When compared to 2024 actual foreign currency exchange rates, these 2025 foreign currency rate assumptions negatively impacted the 2025 full year Outlook by approximately $25.1 million for leasing revenue, $18.5 million for Tower Cash Flow, $17.0 million for Adjusted EBITDA, and $16.7 million for AFFO.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2025 Site leasing revenue $ 2,530.0 to $ 2,555.0 Site development revenue $ 160.0 to $ 180.0 Total revenues $ 2,690.0 to $ 2,735.0 Tower Cash Flow (1) $ 2,040.0 to $ 2,065.0 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,885.0 to $ 1,905.0 Net cash interest expense (2) $ 429.0 to $ 435.0 Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (3) $ 53.0 to $ 63.0 AFFO (1) $ 1,345.0 to $ 1,385.0 AFFO per share (1) (4) $ 12.40 to $ 12.76 Discretionary cash capital expenditures (5) $ 1,255.0 to $ 1,275.0

(1) See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense. (3) Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures. (4) Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 108.5 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2025. (5) Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include easements or payments to extend lease terms and expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release.

Bridge of 2024 Total Site Leasing Revenue to 2025 Guidance

The table below presents a bridge of the Company’s 2024 Site Leasing Revenue to the Company’s Outlook for 2025 Site Leasing Revenue by reportable segment.

(in millions) Consolidated Domestic International 2024 Total Site Leasing Revenue $ 2,527 $ 1,862 $ 665 (+) New Leases and Amendments 51 to 57 35 to 39 16 to 18 (+) Escalations 68 to 71 51 to 52 17 to 19 (-) Sprint Consolidation Churn (52 ) to (50 ) (52 ) to (50 ) — to — (-) Regular Churn (53 ) to (47 ) (22 ) to (20 ) (31 ) to (27 ) (+) Non-Organic Revenue (1) 53 to 53 7 to 7 46 to 46 (+ / -) Straight-line Revenue (16 ) to (11 ) (24 ) to (21 ) 8 to 10 (+ / -) FX (25 ) to (25 ) — to — (25 ) to (25 ) (+ / -) Other (2) (23 ) to (20 ) — to 2 (23 ) to (22 ) 2025 Total Site Leasing Revenue $ 2,530 to $ 2,555 $ 1,857 to $ 1,871 $ 673 to $ 684

(1) Includes contributions from acquisitions and new infrastructure builds. (2) Includes pass-through reimbursable expenses, amortization of capital contributions for tower augmentations, managed and non-macro business and other miscellaneous items.

Conference Call Information

SBA Communications Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM (EST) to discuss the quarterly results. The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM (EST) Dial-in Number: (202) 735-3323 Access Code: 8704344 Conference Name: SBA Fourth quarter 2024 results Replay Available: February 25, 2025 at 12:01 AM to March 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Replay Number: (888) 569-9724 Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Company’s earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) the execution of its growth strategies and the impacts to its financial performance, (ii) continued growth in the U.S. and the drivers of that growth, including continued investments by, and market demands on, the Company’s customers, (iii) its capital allocation strategy, (iv) its outlook for financial and operational performance in 2025, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its initial full year guidance, (v) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, including the Millicom acquisition and its anticipated revenue, tower cash flows and other anticipated benefits, (vi) tower portfolio growth and positioning for future growth, (vii) asset purchases, share repurchases, and debt financings, (viii) carrier activity in the U.S., (ix) the strength of its balance sheet and ability to generate significant free cash flow every year, (x) its customers’ ongoing network investments and its ability to capture growth and stabilize its international cash flows from such investments, (xi) its quarterly dividend, including that, on an annual basis, it represents approximately 35% of AFFO in the 2025 outlook , (xii) its new leasing business, (xiii) its operations and markets, (xiv) its plans for new tower builds and the location of such tower builds, (xv) the timing and expectations regarding the sale of its Colombia assets, and (xvi) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance and the Company’s 2025 Outlook.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of macro-economic conditions, including high interest rates, tariffs, inflation and financial market volatility on (a) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures, (b) the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates and (c) consumer discretionary income and demand for wireless services, (2) the timing of the closing of the Millicom acquisition and the Company’s ability to recognize anticipated revenues, tower cash flows and other anticipated benefits under the Millicom transaction, (3) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in the United States and in the Company’s other international markets; (4) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (5) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (6) the Company’s ability to manage expenses and cash capital expenditures at anticipated levels; (7) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, on the Company’s leasing revenue; (8) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (10) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (11) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (12) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, availability and cost of labor and supplies, and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2025; and (13) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria.

With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close, and realize the benefits of, pending acquisitions, including the Millicom transaction, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration, its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers and any challenges or costs associated with the integration of such towers. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2025 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Site leasing $ 646,335 $ 636,084 $ 2,526,765 $ 2,516,935 Site development 47,365 38,940 152,869 194,649 Total revenues 693,700 675,024 2,679,634 2,711,584 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization shown below): Cost of site leasing 116,104 119,277 462,997 472,687 Cost of site development 36,025 25,021 118,730 139,935 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 67,595 67,523 258,756 267,936 Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses 6,567 5,049 25,946 21,671 Asset impairment and decommission costs 19,997 77,067 107,925 169,387 Depreciation, accretion, and amortization 65,073 171,400 269,517 716,309 Total operating expenses 311,361 465,337 1,243,871 1,787,925 Operating income 382,339 209,687 1,435,763 923,659 Other income (expense): Interest income 20,603 5,541 41,962 18,305 Interest expense (110,145 ) (98,537 ) (399,778 ) (400,373 ) Non-cash interest expense (4,945 ) (6,213 ) (27,661 ) (35,868 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees (5,860 ) (5,144 ) (21,265 ) (20,273 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net (1,512 ) — (5,940 ) — Other (expense) income, net (124,606 ) 33,090 (250,415 ) 63,053 Total other expense, net (226,465 ) (71,263 ) (663,097 ) (375,156 ) Income before income taxes 155,874 138,424 772,666 548,503 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 22,917 (28,896 ) (23,989 ) (51,088 ) Net income 178,791 109,528 748,677 497,415 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,162 ) — 859 4,397 Net income attributable to SBA Communications Corporation $ 173,629 $ 109,528 $ 749,536 $ 501,812 Net income per common share attributable to SBA Communications Corporation: Basic $ 1.61 $ 1.01 $ 6.96 $ 4.64 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.01 $ 6.94 $ 4.61 Weighted-average number of common shares Basic 107,529 107,953 107,644 108,204 Diluted 108,105 108,581 108,080 108,907

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531



Maria Alexandra Velez

VP, Corporate Affairs

561-981-7352