SBA Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates Full Year 2024 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Highlights of the first quarter include:

Net income of $154.5 million or $1.42 per share

AFFO per share of $3.29, representing a 5.1% growth over the prior year period

Issued a new senior secured Term Loan B and increased and extended the maturity of the senior secured revolving credit facility

Repurchased 0.9 million shares cumulatively in the first quarter and subsequent to quarter end

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable June 19, 2024 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024.

“We had a solid start to 2024, producing operating and financial results in line with our expectations,” commented Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carrier activity throughout our markets remained measured in response to continued macro-economic financial pressures and the high cost of capital, but nonetheless, we continued to see steady network investment across our portfolio. The consumer and competitive pressures to provide high performing mobile broadband services persists both domestically and internationally, and our customers still have significant 4G and 5G deployment needs. As a result, we anticipate continued solid organic leasing growth for many years. During the first part of the year, we saw an increase in expectations for continued elevated interest rates. This environment has weighed on the valuations of public tower companies. Given our historically low leverage levels, we took advantage of these valuations to opportunistically buy back approximately 935,000 shares of our stock for approximately $200 million. In addition, today we announced a quarterly dividend 15% higher than the dividend in the prior year period, but still less than 30% of our guided 2024 AFFO. I believe the quality of our underlying business, the strength of our financial position and the long-term market demands on our customers to invest in their networks positions SBA very well to continue allocating capital for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Change % Change FX (1) Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Site leasing revenue $ 628.3 $ 617.3 $ 11.0 1.8 % 1.5 % Site development revenue 29.6 58.2 (28.6 ) (49.2 %) (49.2 %) Tower cash flow (1) 506.0 491.0 15.0 3.0 % 2.6 % Net income 154.5 100.6 53.9 53.6 % 146.2 % Earnings per share – diluted 1.42 0.93 0.50 53.6 % 145.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 465.4 459.3 6.1 1.3 % 0.9 % AFFO (1) 357.4 341.7 15.7 4.6 % 4.0 % AFFO per share (1) 3.29 3.13 0.16 5.1 % 4.5 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were $657.9 million compared to $675.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 2.6%. Site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2024 of $628.3 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $461.5 million and international site leasing revenue of $166.8 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $456.6 million compared to $447.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 2.1%. International cash site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $167.6 million compared to $163.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 2.8%, or 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were $29.6 million compared to $58.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 49.2%.

Site leasing operating profit in the first quarter of 2024 was $513.4 million, an increase of 3.3% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 98.8% of the Company’s total operating profit in the first quarter of 2024. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2024 was $395.5 million, an increase of 2.7% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2024 was $117.9 million, an increase of 5.2% from the prior year period.

Tower Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2024 of $506.0 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $387.2 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $118.8 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2024 increased 2.7% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow increased 4.3% over the prior year period, or 2.5% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 81.1% in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 80.4% for the prior year period.

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $154.5 million, or $1.42 per share, and included a $28.5 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries which are denominated in a currency other than the subsidiaries’ functional currencies and also included a $93.0 million non-cash benefit, net of taxes, related to the Company’s revision of the estimated useful lives of its towers and certain intangible assets. Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $100.6 million, or $0.93 per share, and included a $27.4 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries which are denominated in a currency other than the subsidiaries’ functional currencies.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was $465.4 million, a 1.3% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 71.2% compared to 68.7% in the prior year period.

Net Cash Interest Expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $89.1 million compared to $98.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9.5%.

AFFO in the first quarter of 2024 was $357.4 million, a 4.6% increase over the prior year period. AFFO per share in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.29, a 5.1% increase over the prior year period.

Investing Activities

During the first quarter of 2024, SBA acquired 11 communication sites for total cash consideration of $9.2 million. SBA also built 76 towers during the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024, SBA owned or operated 39,638 communication sites, 17,478 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 22,160 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $13.5 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2024 were $77.3 million, consisting of $10.0 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $67.3 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase 271 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $84.5 million in cash. The Company anticipates that these acquisitions will be consummated by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the first quarter of 2024 with $12.4 billion of total debt, $9.4 billion of total secured debt, $261.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.2 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 6.5x and 4.9x, respectively.

On January 25, 2024, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SBA Senior Finance II LLC, under its amended and restated Senior Credit Agreement, issued a new $2.3 billion senior secured Term Loan B (the “2024 Term Loan”) maturing January 25, 2031. The 2024 Term Loan accrues interest, at SBA Senior Finance II’s election, at either the Base Rate plus 100 basis points or at Term SOFR plus 200 basis points. The interest rate swap on a portion of the 2018 Term Loan B will remain in effect until expiration on March 31, 2025. Inclusive of the interest rate swap, the current average blended rate on the new Term Loan B is 2.85%. The 2024 Term Loan was issued at 99.75% of par value. The proceeds from the 2024 Term Loan were used to retire the Company’s 2018 Term Loan and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Company also amended its Revolving Credit Facility to (1) increase the total commitments under the Facility from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion, (2) extend the maturity date of the Facility to January 25, 2029, and (3) amend certain other terms and conditions under the Senior Credit Agreement. Amounts borrowed under the Revolving Credit Facility accrue interest, at SBA Senior Finance II’s election, at either (1) the Eurodollar Rate or Term SOFR plus a margin that ranges from 112.5 basis points to 150.0 basis points or (2) the Base Rate plus a margin that ranges from 12.5 basis points to 50.0 basis points, in each case based on the ratio of Consolidated Net Debt to Annualized Borrower EBITDA, calculated in accordance with the Senior Credit Agreement. In addition, SBA Senior Finance II is required to pay a commitment fee of between 0.15% and 0.25% per annum on the amount of unused commitment.

On February 23, 2024, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SBA Senior Finance II LLC, further increased the total commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility from $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had $195.0 million outstanding under its $2.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

During and subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of its Class A common stock for $200.0 million at an average price per share of $213.85 under its $1.0 billion stock repurchase plan. After these repurchases, the Company had $204.7 million of authorization remaining under the plan. Shares repurchased were retired.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $108.1 million.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2024 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2024 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract and anticipated to close at the time of this press release. The Company may spend additional capital in 2024 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2024 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock or new debt financings during 2024 (other than the refinancing of the 2014-2C Tower Securities as discussed below), although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase stock or issue new debt during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.15 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.38 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,585 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 19.00 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last three quarters of 2024.

Change from Change from February 26, 2024 February 26, 2024 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2024 Outlook (8) Excluding FX Site leasing revenue (1) $ 2,517.0 to $ 2,537.0 $ (12.0 ) $ (2.0 ) Site development revenue $ 140.0 to $ 160.0 $ — $ — Total revenues $ 2,657.0 to $ 2,697.0 $ (12.0 ) $ (2.0 ) Tower Cash Flow (2) $ 2,041.0 to $ 2,061.0 $ (5.0 ) $ 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,889.0 to $ 1,909.0 $ (5.0 ) $ 2.0 Net cash interest expense (3)(4) $ 363.0 to $ 368.0 $ 7.0 $ 7.0 Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (5) $ 51.0 to $ 61.0 $ — $ — AFFO (2) $ 1,415.0 to $ 1,455.0 $ (18.0 ) $ (11.0 ) AFFO per share (2) (6) $ 13.09 to $ 13.46 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 Discretionary cash capital expenditures (7) $ 335.0 to $ 355.0 $ 15.0 $ 20.0

(1) The Company’s Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses. (2) See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense. (4) For purposes of the Outlook, the Company has assumed that the $620.0 million 2014-2C Tower Securities (which have an anticipated repayment date of October 8, 2024) would be refinanced prior to the third quarter at a fixed rate of 6.000%; however, the Company does not currently have any specific refinancing plans and the actual date and rate of any refinancing is subject to market conditions. (5) Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures. (6) Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 108.1 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2024. (7) Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include easements or payments to extend lease terms and expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release. (8) Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Company’s earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) execution of the Company’s growth strategies and the impacts to its financial performance, (ii) organic leasing growth in the U.S. and the drivers of that growth, including market demands on the Company’s customers, (iii) the Company’s ability to allocate capital for the benefit of shareholders, (iv) the Company’s outlook for financial and operational performance in 2024, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its updated full year guidance, including its ability to consummate, the timing and the rate of any anticipated refinancing, (v) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, (vi) the Company’s tower portfolio growth and positioning for future growth, (vii) churn in 2024 and beyond, (viii) asset purchases and share repurchases, (ix) its portfolio review, and (x) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance and the Company’s 2024 Outlook.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of recent macro-economic conditions, including increasing interest rates, inflation and financial market volatility on (a) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures, (b) the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates and (c) consumer demand for wireless services, (2) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in particular in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and in other international markets; (3) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (4) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (5) the Company’s ability to manage expenses and cash capital expenditures at anticipated levels; (6) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, on the Company’s leasing revenue and the ability of Dish to compete as a nationwide carrier; (7) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (9) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (10) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (11) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, availability of labor and supplies, and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2024; and (12) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria.

With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close pending acquisitions, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration, its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers and any challenges or costs associated with the integration of such towers. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2024 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and The Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Site leasing $ 628,276 $ 617,268 Site development 29,586 58,248 Total revenues 657,862 675,516 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization shown below): Cost of site leasing 114,813 120,119 Cost of site development 23,178 44,185 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 68,698 72,209 Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses 7,417 6,057 Asset impairment and decommission costs 43,648 26,390 Depreciation, accretion, and amortization 76,750 182,415 Total operating expenses 334,504 451,375 Operating income 323,358 224,141 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,314 2,816 Interest expense (96,390 ) (101,226 ) Non-cash interest expense (8,443 ) (14,239 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees (5,289 ) (4,988 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net (4,428 ) — Other (expense) income, net (44,652 ) 37,558 Total other expense, net (151,888 ) (80,079 ) Income before income taxes 171,470 144,062 Provision for income taxes (16,927 ) (43,508 ) Net income 154,543 100,554 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — 663 Net income attributable to SBA Communications Corporation $ 154,543 $ 101,217 Net income per common share attributable to SBA Communications Corporation: Basic $ 1.43 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.93 Weighted-average number of common shares Basic 108,102 108,132 Diluted 108,616 109,271

