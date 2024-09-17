Say Goodbye to “Hello {First Name}”; New AI capability from Jacquard unlocks personalisation at scale for marketers for the first time

Marketers set to achieve new levels of automation and scalability thanks to Personalised Campaigns from Jacquard, which uses AI to generate customer-centric, on-brand marketing messaging, tailored to the individual.

Enhancements made to Jacquard’s UX as part of the summer release better equip marketers to launch multichannel, multilingual campaigns from a single brief, with language capabilities now extending to Modern Standard Arabic and LATAM Spanish.

Generating 2,500 brand-compliant messages in seconds from a single brief, Jacquard curates variants for brand voice, performance, localisation and channel needs.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jacquard, the enterprise tooling for brand messaging that resonates everywhere, has unveiled Personalised Campaigns: a brand new AI product designed to automate the creation of contextually relevant, on-brand marketing messaging for each individual consumer. As part of this summer release, it has also introduced LATAM Spanish and Modern Standard Arabic into its proposition, which will enable marketers to take a multilingual, culturally nuanced and relevant approach without barrier.





Language curated for the individual

Research* shows that personalisation is mission-critical when it comes to effective marketing, and that it’s in the top three concerns for marketers in 2024**. To be truly customer-centric, messaging needs to progress from the nascent days of personalisation, which began with [and has barely evolved from] “Hello, {first name}.” Audiences want brands to demonstrate that they understand their needs, desires and preferences, and not just know their name.

But even the most skilled collective of copywriters can’t meet the demands of accurate and impactful personalisation with the speed and scale that’s required. Until now, they have had to rely on personalisation methods such as complicated conditional logic, audience segmentation and error-prone merge tags. This has resulted in formulaic messaging that is proven to disengage consumers.

This is where Personalised Campaigns comes in, with its ability to automate the creation of contextually relevant, on-brand marketing messaging. It leverages data and technology to create unique experiences and immediate, tangible value for the individual consumer by delivering messaging on behalf of businesses that resonates on a personal level.

Daniel Head, CEO, Jacquard, explains: “Amid the cacophony of consumer culture, brands need to learn how to talk to different consumer cohorts – and the individuals among them – based on their personalities and preferences. With personalised campaigns, brands can unearth insights that have never been available to marketers before. This will inform how brands evolve audience targeting and communication, ultimately driving greater relevance and impact.”

The next level of personalisation

The technology behind Personalised Campaigns augments and amplifies the role of the marketer or copywriter, generating thousands of language variants from a single brief.

Powered by Jacquard’s custom-built Personalisation Engine, Contextual1, Personalised Campaigns revolutionises the established approaches to customer-centric marketing. Drawing on product catalogues and user data to generate content that is contextually relevant to each individual customer, Contextual1 is the foundation of personalised messaging at scale, which marketers can trust.

It draws on a sophisticated cohort of data dimensions to generate messaging truly tailored to each individual consumer. These include:

User data e.g. customer name, age, pronouns, birthday, order history and loyalty tier.

Contextual data e.g. customer location and weather.

Product data e.g. product type, product category, features, collections and stock levels.

Brand data e.g. grammar, sentence structure, vocabulary, emojis, tone, punctuation.

Employing multiple AI agents at once, it automatically adjusts and adapts the messaging it sends to each customer across multiple touchpoints, tailoring it to their context, preferences and how they like to be spoken to. Even among vast and complex audience cohorts, it can fine-tune specific messaging for the individual, making it a hyper-personalised interaction.

Daniel Head, CEO, continues: “Personalisation is the holy grail of effective marketing. But traditional personalisation methods are broken. Customer engagement platforms [CEPs] have limited understanding of what’s being said, the products or services on offer, and the end user. They have no context for how products and user data interact, and typically replace keys with values in the message body. But the technology behind Personalised Campaigns represents a significant step forward in personalised marketing, multiplying the efforts of marketers as they seek to reach broader audiences more deeply.”

Multilingual marketing

Following recent innovation, Jacquard is also now operational in Modern Standard Arabic and LATAM Spanish, taking its total number of languages to seven. With LATAM Spanish and Modern Standard Arabic among the top five most commonly spoken languages in the world, Jacquard’s versatility will help customers to execute more globally relevant campaigns that transcend barriers and cut through both formally and colloquially with customers.

Jacquard had a clear rationale for adding both languages to its offering. LATAM Spanish is a dominant language in North America, with over 50 million speakers. Meanwhile, there is a growing demand for AI tools in Modern Standard Arabic in the Middle East –a region with a significant number of digital-first companies, but a low penetration of AI technology.

Adding LATAM Spanish and Standard Modern Arabic to the languages Jacquard supports allows global enterprises to localise and scale their marketing efforts in line with the principle of personalised marketing. In addressing and communicating with their customers in their preferred language, while maintaining their brand voice, linguistic accuracy and cultural relevance, brands can engage more deeply with diverse audiences, ensuring that their marketing strategies are both relevant and impactful.

Daniel Head, CEO, concludes: “Multilingualism is a global phenomenon present across all regions and demographics, and it’s not going anywhere. Today, marketers have to be equipped to create content in their target consumer’s preferred language, regardless of which market they’re in. And it’s mission critical to recognise that there is often a diversity of languages spoken across a single country. Enterprises need a nuanced approach to digital marketing, in which content strategies are not just translated, but localised to align with the cultural and linguistic nuances of each territory.”

*91% of consumers prefer brands that provide personalised communications, according to research by Accenture.

**Personalising marketing messages for individual consumers is in the top three concerns for marketing professionals in 2024 according to an independent research survey undertaken by Jacquard.

About Jacquard

Jacquard is purpose-built architecture for on-brand messaging that resonates wherever people are. Our enterprise tooling unlocks the benefits of AI with speed and scale, language expertise, distribution across all major channels, and performance. Leading global brands like Currys, Pet Supplies Plus, and Walgreens see sustained brand affinity with Jacquard.

For media enquiries, please contact Melissa Scarlett: melissa.scarlett@jacquard.com / 0044 7921 623 469.

Contacts

Melissa Scarlett: melissa.scarlett@jacquard.com / 0044 7921 623 469.