Savvy Wealth Appoints Former Carta Fintech Software Leader Eric Hurkman as Chief Technology Officer

New technology chief will build out product and engineering teams, drive product innovation within the Savvy Wealth platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#financialadvice--Savvy Wealth Inc., a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice, today welcomes Eric Hurkman as its first chief technology officer (CTO). Hurkman joins Savvy Wealth to lead the continued evolution of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology platform, which powers the growth of independent advisors and advisory teams and helps them serve the comprehensive needs of high-net-worth clients.

As Savvy Wealth’s national affiliate registered investment advisor (RIA), Savvy Advisors (Savvy) has grown its team to over 40 financial advisors. Hurkman will be responsible for driving product innovation within the Savvy Wealth platform, supporting its growth and scalability, and improving the user experience for Savvy’s advisors and their clients. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Hurkman will also lead the expansion of Savvy Wealth’s product development, design, engineering and AI teams.

“Savvy Wealth has already built a sustainable and powerful technology platform that enables advisors to spend more time serving clients and growing their business—and less time toggling between several disparate solutions,” said Hurkman. “At this pivotal juncture in Savvy Wealth’s growth trajectory, I’m enthusiastic about the opportunity to unlock greater efficiency and scalability and build solutions that empower our advisors and advisory teams to deliver a more modern, tech-driven client experience.”

Hurkman is a career software engineer with over a dozen years’ experience building and leading engineering teams and developing software in the fintech industry. Most recently, he spent over four years as a vice president of engineering at Carta, where he led the development of its venture capital solutions. Hurkman had previously joined Carta early on, where he built out its equity management and investor services platforms and engineering teams. His prior experience includes CTO at Say Technologies, a financial services platform acquired by Robinhood, and DrChrono, an electronic health records platform for doctors. He also served as vice president of engineering at Maven Clinic, a women's and family health company.

“Eric is a proven technology leader with a track record of assembling technology teams and designing solutions that drive growth, scale and customer loyalty across industries,” said Ritik Malhotra, founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “His expertise will undoubtedly be instrumental in our efforts to revolutionize tech-forward wealth management. I look forward to working alongside Eric and the rest of our leadership team to achieve our bold vision for the future of the industry and reach new growth milestones.”

Savvy Wealth has already proven to be prolific in building technology that reduces advisors’ time spent on non-revenue-generating middle and back-office tasks. Its all-in-one, integrated technology offering includes Co-Pilot (an AI-powered CRM), a digital client onboarding solution, a fully embedded marketing and lead generation agency, and Savvy Wealth Investment Management, a proprietary investment management solution that helps automate tax-loss harvesting, rebalancing and asset allocation. Last year, the company launched several platform innovations designed to streamline advisors’ workflows and enhance client engagement, including the Savvy Wealth iOS App. The new mobile app meets clients where they are, providing a real-time look into their portfolios, enabling them to track their net worth and view the progress of their financial plans from their device of choice.

Earlier this month, Savvy Wealth appointed David Weiner as chief growth officer to lead its recruitment of independent advisors and advisory teams to Savvy Advisors. With the additions of Weiner and Hurkman, Savvy Wealth continues to build out a C-suite of accomplished leaders. Product and engineering professionals who are interested in joining the Savvy Wealth team can visit savvywealth.com to learn more about open roles.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first, multi-custodial technology platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human-generated financial advice. Wealth managers who partner with Savvy Advisors leverage its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology empowers wealth managers to scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Savvy does not provide compensation for advisor endorsements; however, endorsements represent a conflict of interest as advisors may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided. Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). AI used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice, nor does the AI provide client-facing investment advice or make investment decisions.

Media Contact:

StreetCred PR

savvy@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben

847-208-8289

william@streetcredpr.com

Mercedes Barba

909-973-3250

mercedes@streetcredpr.com