Savvy Advisors Welcomes Real Estate Expert David Gottlieb as Newest Wealth Manager

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#davidgottlieb–Savvy Advisors Inc. (“Savvy”), a registered investment advisor (“RIA”) affiliated with Savvy Wealth Inc., today announced that David Gottlieb has joined the firm as a wealth manager. Following the recent additions of Aaron Wiegman, Arynton Hardy and Dustin Parsons, Gottlieb marks the 16th advisor to join Savvy. Based in West Orange, New Jersey, Gottlieb will leverage Savvy Wealth’s modern platform to power growth and improve client service, while offloading operational, back-office and marketing tasks.





With 20 years of industry experience, Gottlieb comes to Savvy from Prosperity (formerly EisnerAmper Wealth Management) and previously held positions at Ameriprise Financial, Morgan Stanley and Fortress Investment Group. Over the last five years, he has developed a practice that serves clients’ comprehensive financial needs with a focus on managing portfolios consisting of real estate properties held for investment purposes. During this time, Gottlieb has advised nearly 75 clients to help them manage their investments across industrial, office, retail and multifamily real estate properties.

“I have long wanted to join a firm with an infrastructure that supports my outside-the-box thinking while enabling me to prioritize helping clients optimize their real estate portfolios,” said Gottlieb. “Savvy’s entrepreneurial nature and digital focus represent the ideal environment to scale my business in the direction that best suits my clients’ evolving needs. I look forward to implementing its proprietary technology to maximize efficiency and deliver positive outcomes for my clients.”

Gottlieb holds his Accredited Portfolio Management Analyst (APMA®) designation and is a Certified Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®). He is also a member of the Property Owners Association of New Jersey and a licensed insurance agent. These qualifications and memberships collectively equip him with the knowledge, expertise and network to provide well-rounded advice on all aspects of a client’s financial life, including investing in real estate as an asset class.

Now, Gottlieb has access to Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology platform to help provide a seamless financial planning experience for his clients. Most recently, the firm introduced an in-house investment management solution that enables the creation and management of personalized investment portfolios tailored to the firm’s high-net-worth (HNW) client base. Other features include a newly launched artificial intelligence-powered advisor platform and a proprietary direct indexing tool.

“As we continue to grow at a rapid pace, we are looking to bring on advisors who have unique experience and can help Savvy elevate our service offering,” said Ritik Malhotra, co-founder and chief executive officer at Savvy Wealth. “David’s background enhances our capacity to serve clients with complex real estate portfolios while enabling us to pioneer innovative solutions for high-net-worth investors with an interest in illiquid asset classes. With David on board, we are set to continue evolving our platform in 2024 and beyond.”

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting advisors to its ranks by offering competitive incentives. The firm is continuing to add new talent to the team and now has several hundreds of millions in assets under management nationally. Advisors who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first, multi-custodial technology platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human-generated financial advice. Wealth managers who partner with Savvy Advisors leverage its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology empowers wealth managers to scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice. The AI technology efficiently automates and streamlines processes like new account onboarding, ongoing financial planning and personalized communications across multiple marketing channels. The AI is not intended to interact with retail clients of Savvy Advisors, nor does the AI provide client-facing investment advice or investment decisions.

Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

