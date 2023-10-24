Savvy Advisors Recruits Michael Most as Principal Wealth Manager Amid Period of Strong Growth

Former LPL Financial advisor brings over two decades of experience to fast-growing, modern RIA

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialadvisors–Savvy Advisors Inc. (“Savvy”), a registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliated with Savvy Wealth Inc., today announced that Michael Most has joined the firm as principal wealth manager. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Most is the eleventh advisor to partner with Savvy nationally. With Savvy’s all-in-one platform, Most can now seamlessly integrate with industry-leading tools that will allow him to save time and scale his practice efficiently.









With more than two decades of industry experience, Most spent the last 10 years of his career working as a financial advisor/Private Wealth Manager at LPL Financial where he managed approximately 80 million in assets under management. Prior to his role at LPL, Most was a senior financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial Services. At Ameriprise, Most also worked as a training manager and district manager, honing his strategic leadership skills.

During his tenure at Ameriprise and LPL, Most had the chance to enhance his prospecting skills and cultivate a robust network of clients. In his new role, Most will leverage Savvy’s proprietary technology, lead generation capabilities, and automated marketing support to help him further scale his practice.

“As an individual advisor at Savvy, I feel the possibilities are endless. I have access to cutting-edge technology that will allow me to enhance client satisfaction and streamline back-office tasks—all while enabling me to grow my practice exponentially,” said Most. “Drawing upon my years of industry experience, I can confidently say that what Savvy is building is exceptional. I am proud to be part of this innovative team and look forward to playing a role in pioneering the future of wealth management at Savvy.”

Over the course of his career, Most has developed deep expertise guiding corporate executives, business owners, and mass affluent individuals towards achieving their financial goals. Now, Most has access to Savvy’s all-in-one platform and comprehensive suite of services. By integrating customer relationship management (CRM), operations, client services, back-office, and marketing functionalities, Savvy offers a holistic solution that will allow Most to optimize daily operations and build completely customized plans for his various clients.

Most recently, the firm introduced its AI-powered advisor platform designed to revolutionize the way advisors manage, operate, and scale their business. Earlier this year, Savvy also rolled out a proprietary direct indexing solution that enables its advisors to deliver customized, tax-efficient, and values-aligned portfolios. As its advisor team grows, Savvy will continue to focus on developing its modern software for entrepreneurial advisors who want the flexibility of independence without the headaches associated with running a business.

“Michael Most’s arrival at Savvy, with his extensive knowledge and experience, provides further validation of our model and represents a monumental step in the right direction for the firm,” added Ritik Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Savvy. “As we continue to add seasoned financial advisors and enhance our product offering, we are working toward a future where services are seamlessly integrated, personalized, and focused on delivering extraordinary client experiences.”

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has scaled to over two hundred million dollars in assets under management nationally. The firm is looking to continue accelerating its pace of growth in 2024 and will continue to prioritize recruitment for the foreseeable future. Advisors who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

About Savvy

Savvy is a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice. Financial advisors who partner with Savvy leverage Its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy’s proprietary technology empowers advisors to help scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Neither Savvy Wealth, nor Savvy Advisors compensates, directly or indirectly for testimonials provided herein. Testimonials are not provided by clients however testimonials represent a conflict of interest as individuals may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided.

Contacts

StreetCred PR



savvy@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben



847-208-8289



william@streetcredpr.com

Meaghan McNichol



412-720-3777



meaghan@streetcredpr.com