Savvy Advisors Inc. Continues Recruiting Spree, Welcomes Frank Remund to Growing Team of Advisors

Remund marks the seventh advisor to partner with Savvy Advisors, leveraging its integrated technology platform to help optimize daily operations and achieve growth objectives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialadvisors–Savvy Advisors Inc. (“Savvy”), a registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliated with Savvy Wealth Inc., today announced that Frank Remund CFP®, EA has joined the firm as a principal wealth manager. By teaming up with Savvy, advisors like Remund can tap into its state-of-the-art digital-first platform, purposefully designed to enhance the way advisors interact with their clients. In his new capacity, Remund will be able to simplify his planning process and dedicate more time to servicing clients.









Remund recently relocated to Boise, ID, and brings over 15 years of industry experience to Savvy. As a CFP® professional and an Enrolled Agent authorized to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, Remund is well positioned to help clients minimize tax burdens and optimize wealth. Additionally, Remund can now avail himself of Savvy’s comprehensive range of services, including risk management, alternative investments, direct indexing and more, enabling him to create completely customized financial plans.

Further, Savvy’s innovative advisor dashboard will allow Remund to streamline operations, enabling him to concentrate on revenue-generating tasks and devote more time to serving current and prospective clients. The proprietary technology also enhances the client experience with a user-friendly portal designed to increase efficiency and alleviate pain points related to document signing and sharing, reporting, and general communication.

Before joining Savvy, Remund worked as a fee-only financial planner at Springwater Wealth Management in Portland, OR. As a testament to his expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, Remund also managed his own RIA, Remund Financial Planning, earlier in his career. Alongside his specialization in tax management, Remund brings a breadth of experience in delivering various client services, with a particular emphasis on retirement planning, wealth preservation, life insurance and annuities, and estate planning.

“My enthusiasm for financial planning is closely intertwined with my deep desire to help others. I am confident that Savvy’s cutting-edge technology solutions will help bring an unmatched level of ease, convenience, and value to my clients,” said Remund. “Beyond embracing a rich life centered around family and faith, I have been honored to dedicate my career to something I am deeply passionate about. Joining Savvy has been instrumental in arming me with the tools to excel in my field and offer unparalleled client experiences, amplifying the satisfaction I derive from my work.”

“Developing the technology is crucial, but having the right advisors is equally essential to our business,” added Ritik Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Savvy. ” As a seasoned advisor, Frank embodies several essential qualities for success at Savvy, such as confidence, integrity, and ambition. We’re thrilled to welcome him on board and excited about the prospect of attracting more like-minded advisors in the near future.”

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting advisors to its ranks by offering competitive incentives for new employees. With the addition of Remund, the firm now has well over $100 million in assets under management nationally. Advisors who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

About Savvy

Savvy is a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice. Financial advisors who partner with Savvy leverage Its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy’s proprietary technology empowers advisors to help scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Neither Savvy Wealth, nor Savvy Advisors compensates, directly or indirectly for testimonials provided herein. Testimonials are not provided by clients however testimonials represent a conflict of interest as individuals may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided.

