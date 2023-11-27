Savvy Advisors Continues Strong Recruiting Growth, Welcomes Industry Veteran John Khoury as Principal Wealth Manager

Boston-based advisor comes to Savvy from Schwab, where he oversaw more than $1 billion in brokerage assets for over 350 individuals, institutions, and families

Based in the Greater Boston area, Khoury spent the last 15 years of his career working as a vice president, senior financial consultant at Charles Schwab. In this capacity, he oversaw more than $1 billion in brokerage assets, with $325 million in advisory assets under management (AUM), for over 350 individuals, institutions, and families. Prior to his role at Schwab, Khoury worked as a senior financial consultant at Fidelity Investments. Throughout the last two decades, Khoury has gained deep experience building customized financial plans for his high-net worth clients, specializing in portfolio analysis and retirement planning. Khoury also graduated from the University of Lincoln-Nebraska in 2021 with a master’s in financial planning.

“For the entirety of my career, I have been committed to acting as a true fiduciary and doing what’s right for my clients. That’s why I decided to join Savvy’s growing team as they develop a modern, all-in-one RIA,” said Khoury. “Savvy Wealth’s digital platform is efficient, scalable, and allows me to concentrate more on client relationships. Unlike other solutions, which often seem outdated, Savvy’s technology simplifies processes and enhances service quality. This enables me not only to maintain high standards for my current clients but also to expand my practice effectively, leveraging their comprehensive in-house tools for marketing and client acquisition.”

Over the last year, Savvy’s advisors have stood to gain from a number of modern technology solutions developed by Savvy Wealth. Most recently, the firm rolled out an AI-powered platform that brings daily workflows into an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard and a proprietary direct indexing solution that enables the delivery of customized, tax-efficient, values-aligned portfolios. Additionally, Savvy offers advisors like Khoury solutions to provide a wide range of financial planning services, including retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategy, alternative investments, net worth tracking, the ability to manage and track held away accounts, and more. All services are personalized and aided by the power of next-generation technology to help provide an efficient and seamless client experience.

“John’s move from a major entity like Schwab to join Savvy underscores our platform’s appeal to top-tier advisors. It’s a testament to what we’re building here at Savvy and our future direction,” said Ritik Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “Our platform is designed for advisors like John who are deeply committed to their craft, offering them a technology-first approach that leads to better client relationships. This ability to attract high-caliber advisors from large firms indicates our growing momentum in transforming an industry still weighed down by manual processes and outdated approaches. It’s a clear sign of our potential to reshape the landscape of wealth management.”

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting advisors to its ranks by offering competitive incentives for new employees. The addition of Khoury comes shortly after the firm announced the hiring of Maya Joelson as principal wealth manager and global investment strategist. The pair have joined a growing team of advisors including Michael Most, Frank Remund, Erich Yost and Ryan Bond. Advisors who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

