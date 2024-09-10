Savvy Adds Financial Advisors Drew Martino and Daniel Moore to Continue Recruiting Push in 2024

Following completion of Savvy Wealth’s $26.5 million funding round, Savvy Advisors continues to onboard experienced, tech-forward advisors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#danielmoore–Savvy Advisors Inc. (herein “Savvy” or “Savvy Advisors” or “the firm”), a registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliated with Savvy Wealth, Inc. (“Savvy Wealth”), today announced the hiring of experienced financial advisors Drew Martino and Daniel Moore, CFP®. Martino and Moore have brought their respective practices to Savvy to gain access to Savvy Wealth’s proprietary, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology platform. Savvy Wealth’s all-in-one, integrated technology and internal support team empowers its advisors to offload middle and back-office tasks, enabling them to spend more time serving clients and building their businesses.





Martino comes to Savvy from Corebridge Financial, where he specialized in retirement planning with a focus on 403(b) plan guidance for individuals employed by schools, hospitals, municipalities, government entities and other tax-exempt organizations. With over 20 years of experience, the Los Angeles-based Martino is experienced in helping clients navigate tax-advantaged retirement savings plans. He has held positions at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and other independent wealth managers.

“As a financial advisor to educators and public service professionals who have devoted their lives to caring for and serving others, I want them to have confidence in me as a fiduciary who is looking out for their best interests,” said Martino. “Savvy’s tech-forward approach empowers me to increase efficiency, unlocking more time to educate my clients on the tax advantages of 403(b)s and ways to utilize the unique retirement planning options available to them.”

Moore joins Savvy from TIAA, where he managed approximately $800 million in client assets. Based in the Chicagoland area, Moore brings extensive retirement planning experience from similar roles at Fidelity Investments, PNC and AXA Advisors. He specializes in serving higher education professionals and physicians, helping them optimize their after-tax returns and create personalized estate planning documents, in addition to traditional financial planning and investment management. Moore obtained his Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification in 2023, and recently earned his Master of Business Administration from the Quantic School of Business and Technology.

“What drew me to Savvy was the firm’s ability to streamline my day-to-day, offering a level of flexibility that’s hard to find,” said Moore. “With its modern technology and a clear, structured approach, I’m confident that Savvy’s proprietary solutions will unify every aspect of my clients’ financial lives, helping me stay ahead of their rapidly evolving needs.”

As Savvy advisors, both Martino and Moore have access to Co-Pilot, Savvy Wealth’s AI-powered CRM; fully digital client onboarding workflows; an embedded marketing and lead generation agency; and Savvy Wealth Investment Management, a proprietary investment management solution that helps automate tax loss harvesting, rebalancing and asset allocation.

“With the recent close of our Series A funding and our continued success recruiting advisors that serve high-net-worth individuals and families, Savvy is at a transformative stage,” added Ritik Malhotra, founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “We are intentional in choosing the right individuals to help advance our mission to reshape the wealth management industry. I’m positive that both Drew and Daniel will make significant contributions by bringing fresh perspectives, honest feedback and the highest level of client care to Savvy.”

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting experienced advisors and advisory teams, and has now scaled to over $800 million in client assets under management nationally. For more information, please visit savvywealth.com.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first, multi-custodial technology platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human-generated financial advice. Wealth managers who partner with Savvy Advisors leverage its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology empowers wealth managers to scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice. The AI technology efficiently automates and streamlines processes like new account onboarding, ongoing financial planning and personalized communications across multiple marketing channels. The AI is not intended to interact with retail clients of Savvy Advisors, nor does the AI provide client-facing investment advice or investment decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the speakers. Savvy does not provide compensation to its advisors for testimonials. Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

