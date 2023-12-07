Home Business Wire Saviynt’s 2024 Trend Report Predicts Regulations, AI Will Push Cyber Risk To...
Business Wire

Saviynt’s 2024 Trend Report Predicts Regulations, AI Will Push Cyber Risk To Top Priority for Identity Security

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, announced today that corporate boards likely will be impacted by regulatory shifts and artificial intelligence (AI), according to industry thought leaders interviewed on technology trends, people strategies, and forthcoming innovations for the company’s 2024 Trend Report.


The report predicts that the new SEC mandate will require corporate boards to prioritize cyber risk management. The mandate, driven by a need for transparency and investor protection, will require that significant cybersecurity incidents be reported to the SEC within four days of being deemed material.

“This will raise the stakes on evaluations and digital defenses, potentially spurring a wave of digital modernization,” according to Paul Zolfaghari, President of Saviynt. “Companies need to be able to quickly diagnose what any malicious actor had access to, what they did with that access, and whether it was material.”

Saviynt is also predicting the emergence of AI for efficient lifecycle automation and behavioral profiling. This will precipitate the enforcement of least privilege principles without compromising on user experience or security effectiveness.

“As the technology matures, longstanding skepticism around AI in security is dissipating,” said Saviynt’s Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha. “This is a critical moment for AI adoption, with the potential to halve governance costs and scale solutions in response to burgeoning machine identities.”

In the report, Michael Davis of Ernst and Young LLP, noted that companies who take advantage of resource optimization will be able to redirect limited resources toward broadening control coverage, freeing up management time, and enforcing more effective security protocols.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a luxury but a necessity for mature cyber risk programs,” said Jim Routh, Chief Trust Officer, Saviynt. AI’s potential to reduce governance costs is driving it as a core component of effective identity security strategies. “AI and machine learning are at the heart of an advanced era of identity security,”

Alongside these issues, the report also discusses other emerging trends in identity security. These include the rise of enterprises exploring FedRAMP authorization, potential competitive advantages stemming from runtime authorization, the impact of “your vendor’s vendors” on supply chain security, and tactics for battling growing instances of CISO burnout.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is the largest SaaS platform for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). Saviynt’s fully converged EIC platform manages and governs workforce, suppliers, vendors, service accounts, privileged accounts, and critical applications. The EIC platform reduces gaps in identity-based security coverage while also improving organizations’ overall enterprise risk posture and meeting critical compliance requirements.

Contacts

Orlando DeBruce

orlando.debruce@saviynt.com

Articoli correlati

IDC Named IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year – Global 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnalystFirmoftheYear2023--The Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations (IIAR>), a not-for-profit organization established to raise awareness of analyst...
Continua a leggere

United Fiber Launches Bark To Keep Kids Safer, Leveraging the Calix Platform To Make a Deep Impact as They Rapidly Grow Their Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leveraging the Calix broadband platform and “Smart Start” program, United Fiber continues to lead with community values by deploying...
Continua a leggere

Gigantor Technologies Wins $2M Contract at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit & Expo

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigantor Technologies, a trailblazer in cutting-edge AI solutions, emerged triumphant at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php