Saviynt To Demonstrate How Enterprise Identity Cloud Supports Greater Efficiency, Security, and Patient Care at Health-ISAC Summit

Saviynt will showcase how it empowers healthcare organizations to manage access to critical EMR / EHR platforms such as Epic, Oracle / Cerner, as well as how Saviynt can simplify compliance with Separation of Duty (SOD) controls. The #1 convergent identity security solution company will also be demonstrating how it delivers rapid, secure onboarding to external physicians and healthcare professionals.

Stop by Booth 1 at the JW Marriott, San Antonio Hill Country, to learn more about how Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud’s converged approach provides breakglass access to patient data, eases administrative burdens on clinical staff, and improves efficiency without driving up costs. Saviynt has helped healthcare systems around the world focus on patient care, not complex identity security management.

“With Saviynt IGA, we’ve become far more flexible and agile,” said Mike Rivett, Principal Solutions Architect at Syneos Health. “As the business makes new requests of us, we can immediately change our flows or ways of doing things. We’re far more ready for a fast-changing world.”

The mission of Health-ISAC’s annual summit is to empower trusted relationships in the global healthcare industry to better prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity and physical security events.

What: Health-ISAC 2023 Fall Americas Summit When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 1, 2023 Where: Booth #1



JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country



23808 Resort Parkway San Antonio, TX 78261 Why: Attendees will gain expert insights, best practices, and future-ready strategies that will elevate their cloud-based identity governance in the healthcare industry.

About Health-ISAC

The Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating, and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence and best practices. Members use this information to extend their security operations team and to create situational awareness, inform risk-based decision-making, and mitigate against threats.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit saviynt.com.

