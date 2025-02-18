Saviynt Recognized on CRN’s 2025 Security 100 List

The Identity Authority is setting the standard for identity security excellence by collaborating with channel partners to safeguard businesses from cyber threats

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its prestigious Security 100 list. This list highlights leading IT security vendors that are committed to collaborating with channel partners to keep businesses secure from cyber threats.

“Being named to CRN’s 2025 Security 100 list is a testament to Saviynt’s unwavering commitment to empowering organizations with a converged platform that drives the global transformation of identity security,” said Mark Francetic, senior vice president of global alliances at Saviynt. “Our achievements over the past year – including the launch of our Intelligence Suite and the expansion of our partner program – demonstrate our focus on delivering meaningful value to our customers. We are honored to be recognized among the top security leaders in the industry.”

Now in its 10th year, CRN’s Security 100 list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

Saviynt earned its place on CRN’s 2025 Security 100 list due to its ongoing work in advancing identity security and delivering impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations. Over the past year, Saviynt has made significant advancements, including the launch of its Intelligence Suite with Intelligent recommendations – offering access recommendations based on peer analytics and behavioral data, copilot for AI-powered task simplification, and trust scoring for enhanced risk assessment.

Additionally, Saviynt has been recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Identity and Access Governance Leadership Compass, featured in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, and awarded a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide. The company has also expanded its educational initiatives by opening Saviynt University to the public at no cost for introductory courses and launched its first Converge Global Tour, hosting 16 events to drive awareness around cloud-based identity management. These achievements demonstrate Saviynt’s dedication to innovation, customer success, and advancing the security landscape, solidifying its recognition on CRN’s esteemed list.

The companies on the Security 100 list deliver a combination of cutting-edge security technologies and services for both partners and customers. With cybersecurity needs accelerating alongside the emergence of AI-powered solutions and threats, this annual list is a valuable guide for solution providers exploring security vendors they can partner with to deliver outstanding solutions to their customers.

“Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future.”

The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

